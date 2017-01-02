Girls Basketball

January 2, 2017 2:52 PM

Metro-east high school girls basketball leaders

Girls Basketball

METRO-EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL LEADERS

Through 1/1/2017

Minimums: Games Played-6; Free Throw Attempts-35

Scoring Leaders

Pts.

Avg.

Addaya Moore, Granite City

159

22.7

Allie Troeckler, CM

334

22.3

Madison Wellen, Highland

291

19.4

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

313

18.4

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

246

17.6

Konnija Greer, Madison

192

17.5

Chamya Darough, Belle. West

190

17.3

Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville

252

16.8

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

218

16.8

Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East

283

16.6

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

130

16.3

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

187

15.6

Madison Hackstadt, Okawville

245

15.3

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

121

15.1

Alex LaPorta, Highland

213

14.2

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

184

14.2

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

184

14.2

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial

205

13.7

Kasten, Nashville

93

13.3

B’Aunce Carter, Belle. West

144

13.1

Rebounds

Avg.

Alex LaPorta, Highland

12.3

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

9.7

Konnija Greer, Madison

9.5

Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo

9.3

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault

8.7

Sydney Thurwalker, Belleville West

8.6

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

8.1

Addaya Moore, Granite City

7.9

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

7.6

Catherine Deterding, Gibault

7.5

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

7.5

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

7.3

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

7.2

Ashlee Robinson, ME Lutheran

6.6

Kali Michael, Carlyle

6.4

Tamara Anderson, Madison

6.4

Maggie Reimer, Althoff

6.3

Donyai Garrett, Granite City

6.2

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

5.8

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

5.8

Assists

No.

Avg.

Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial

69

4.60

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

54

4.15

Tamara Anderson, Madison

44

4.00

Ellie Brown, Highland

56

3.73

Maya Ware, Granite City

26

3.71

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

60

3.53

Meyesha Jones, Cahokia

28

3.50

Konnija Greer, Madison

37

3.36

Emily Skorcz, Marissa

40

3.33

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

49

3.27

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

25

3.13

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

34

3.09

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

37

2.85

Tamia Anderson, Madison

30

2.73

Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East

45

2.65

Ellie Wessel, Wesclin

39

2.60

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

36

2.57

Courtney Weilbacher, Columbia

41

2.56

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial

38

2.53

Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial

38

2.53

Free Throw Percentage

Made-Att

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

36-44

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

76-95

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

70-89

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

47-60

Madison Wellen, Highland

60-77

Kierra Winkeler, Mater Dei

31-40

Kaitlyn Fischer, Collinsville

28-37

Taylor Augustine, Waterloo

34-45

Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville

75-102

Cami Meadows, Wesclin

27-38

Catherine Deterding, Gibault

26-37

Maggie Reimer, Althoff

40-57

Alex LaPorta, Highland

42-60

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

55-79

Emily Skorcz, Marissa

25-36

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia

24-35

Madison Hackstadt, Okawville

51-75

Stanowski, Nashville

31-46

Abby Mirly, Freeburg

29-43

Casean Tebbe, Okawville

37-55

Steals

No.

Konnija Greer, Madison

71

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

75

Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East

91

Tamara Anderson, Madison

55

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

52

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

62

Casey Berberich, Lebanon

40

Tamia Anderson, Madison

36

Danika White, New Athens

35

Krista Bass, Lebanon

44

Blair Wittenbrink, Columbia

47

Meyesha Jones, Cahokia

25

Chamya Darough, Belleville West

34

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

22

Robyn Pointer, Granite City

24

Lexi Middendorf, Steeleville

29

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

21

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia

39

Emily Skorcz, Marissa

31

Emily Reinneck, Lebanon

36

Three Pointers Per Game

Avg

Kasten, Nashville

3.71

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial

2.80

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

2.76

Lily Oliver, Freeburg

2.50

Mackenzie Pim, Steeleville

2.45

Cami Meadows, Wesclin

2.40

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

2.38

Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial

2.33

Bethany Muenstermann, Jerseyville

2.27

Heather Rood, Triad

2.00

Antionette Buehne, Collinsville

1.91

Brittney Nitz, Belleville East

1.88

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

1.88

Emily Reinneck, Lebanon

1.86

Madison Wellen, Highland

1.67

Tamia Anderson, Madison

1.64

Ellie Wessel, Wesclin

1.60

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

1.58

Chelsea Hill, Marissa

1.50

Kaylee Hanger, Belleville West

1.47

Blocked Shots

No.

Addaya Moore, Granite City

33

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

46

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

29

Katelyn Clark, Cahokia

23

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

19

Molly Diekemper, Carlyle

39

Madelyne Juenger, Columbia

35

B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West

19

Courtney Ragland, New Athens

18

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault

19

Konnija Greer, Madison

16

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

20

Sydney Hood, Steeleville

15

Donyai Garrett, Granite City

12

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

19

Destiny Johnson, Belleville East

19

Allison Diekemper, Carlyle

17

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

13

Criste’on Waters, Edwardsville

13

Ashlee Robinson, ME Lutheran

8

***

Related content

Girls Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Althoff defeats Carbondale at Mascoutah Holiday Invitational

View more video

Sports Videos