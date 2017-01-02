Metro-east high school girls basketball leaders

Girls Basketball
METRO-EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL LEADERS
Through 1/1/2017
Minimums: Games Played-6; Free Throw Attempts-35
Scoring Leaders
Pts.
Avg.
Addaya Moore, Granite City
159
22.7
Allie Troeckler, CM
334
22.3
Madison Wellen, Highland
291
19.4
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
313
18.4
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
246
17.6
Konnija Greer, Madison
192
17.5
Chamya Darough, Belle. West
190
17.3
Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville
252
16.8
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
218
16.8
Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East
283
16.6
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
130
16.3
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
187
15.6
Madison Hackstadt, Okawville
245
15.3
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
121
15.1
Alex LaPorta, Highland
213
14.2
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
184
14.2
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
184
14.2
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial
205
13.7
Kasten, Nashville
93
13.3
B’Aunce Carter, Belle. West
144
13.1
Rebounds
Avg.
Alex LaPorta, Highland
12.3
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
9.7
Konnija Greer, Madison
9.5
Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo
9.3
Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
8.7
Sydney Thurwalker, Belleville West
8.6
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
8.1
Addaya Moore, Granite City
7.9
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
7.6
Catherine Deterding, Gibault
7.5
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
7.5
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
7.3
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
7.2
Ashlee Robinson, ME Lutheran
6.6
Kali Michael, Carlyle
6.4
Tamara Anderson, Madison
6.4
Maggie Reimer, Althoff
6.3
Donyai Garrett, Granite City
6.2
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
5.8
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
5.8
Assists
No.
Avg.
Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial
69
4.60
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
54
4.15
Tamara Anderson, Madison
44
4.00
Ellie Brown, Highland
56
3.73
Maya Ware, Granite City
26
3.71
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
60
3.53
Meyesha Jones, Cahokia
28
3.50
Konnija Greer, Madison
37
3.36
Emily Skorcz, Marissa
40
3.33
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
49
3.27
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
25
3.13
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
34
3.09
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
37
2.85
Tamia Anderson, Madison
30
2.73
Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East
45
2.65
Ellie Wessel, Wesclin
39
2.60
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
36
2.57
Courtney Weilbacher, Columbia
41
2.56
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial
38
2.53
Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial
38
2.53
Free Throw Percentage
Made-Att
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
36-44
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
76-95
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
70-89
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
47-60
Madison Wellen, Highland
60-77
Kierra Winkeler, Mater Dei
31-40
Kaitlyn Fischer, Collinsville
28-37
Taylor Augustine, Waterloo
34-45
Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville
75-102
Cami Meadows, Wesclin
27-38
Catherine Deterding, Gibault
26-37
Maggie Reimer, Althoff
40-57
Alex LaPorta, Highland
42-60
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
55-79
Emily Skorcz, Marissa
25-36
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
24-35
Madison Hackstadt, Okawville
51-75
Stanowski, Nashville
31-46
Abby Mirly, Freeburg
29-43
Casean Tebbe, Okawville
37-55
Steals
No.
Konnija Greer, Madison
71
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
75
Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East
91
Tamara Anderson, Madison
55
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
52
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
62
Casey Berberich, Lebanon
40
Tamia Anderson, Madison
36
Danika White, New Athens
35
Krista Bass, Lebanon
44
Blair Wittenbrink, Columbia
47
Meyesha Jones, Cahokia
25
Chamya Darough, Belleville West
34
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
22
Robyn Pointer, Granite City
24
Lexi Middendorf, Steeleville
29
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
21
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
39
Emily Skorcz, Marissa
31
Emily Reinneck, Lebanon
36
Three Pointers Per Game
Avg
Kasten, Nashville
3.71
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial
2.80
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
2.76
Lily Oliver, Freeburg
2.50
Mackenzie Pim, Steeleville
2.45
Cami Meadows, Wesclin
2.40
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
2.38
Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial
2.33
Bethany Muenstermann, Jerseyville
2.27
Heather Rood, Triad
2.00
Antionette Buehne, Collinsville
1.91
Brittney Nitz, Belleville East
1.88
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
1.88
Emily Reinneck, Lebanon
1.86
Madison Wellen, Highland
1.67
Tamia Anderson, Madison
1.64
Ellie Wessel, Wesclin
1.60
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
1.58
Chelsea Hill, Marissa
1.50
Kaylee Hanger, Belleville West
1.47
Blocked Shots
No.
Addaya Moore, Granite City
33
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
46
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
29
Katelyn Clark, Cahokia
23
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
19
Molly Diekemper, Carlyle
39
Madelyne Juenger, Columbia
35
B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West
19
Courtney Ragland, New Athens
18
Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
19
Konnija Greer, Madison
16
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
20
Sydney Hood, Steeleville
15
Donyai Garrett, Granite City
12
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
19
Destiny Johnson, Belleville East
19
Allison Diekemper, Carlyle
17
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
13
Criste’on Waters, Edwardsville
13
Ashlee Robinson, ME Lutheran
8
***
Comments