Belleville West cruises past Granite City in conference play

Belleville West forwards B’Aunce Carter and Sydney Thurwalker combined for 23 second-half points as the Maroons broke loose from the Granite City Warriors for a 57-32 win Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game.
The Maroons (11-5), five days removed from a fourth-place finish at the Mascoutah Holiday Invitational, were dominant in the post against the overmatched Warriors. With Carter scoring at will on short jumpers and Thurwalker using her size and athleticism to post up and go around the smaller Warriors, West built a 30-19 lead at halftime.
Granite City (4-6) had a 14 point, 11 rebound effort from University of Illinois recruit Addaya Moore.
Key sequence
Carter scored on four short jumpers as West scored the first 12 points of the third quarter to give the Maroons a 42-19 lead. Granite City would get no closer than 18 points the rest of the game.
“I thought we did a great job of getting the ball down low to B’Aunce (Carter). That’s the difference. We are getting the ball to her where she can be effective in the post. Her shooting percentage from five feet is pretty good,” West coach Seth Garrett said.
When Granite City’s Moore picked up her fourth foul midway through the third quarter, Carter and Thurwalker went to work.
“First of all, I thought Brittany Walker and Sydney (Thurwalker) did a great job on Addaya (Moore). She’s a great athlete, and we kept alternating defenders on her to give her a different look.”
Key performers
Carter led the way for West with 22 points, while Thurwalker added 20. Granite City’s Moore was 6 for 21 with a double-double.
