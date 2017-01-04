Althoff girls upset top-10 Mater Dei at home

The Althoff Crusaders duo of Kyleigh Vaught and Maggie Reimer combined for 49 points as Althoff handed Mater Dei a 59-49 loss Wednesday night.
Mater Dei (9-6) was ranked ninth in the Class 2A state poll released Wednesday.
“This was a big game for us because we are both in Class 2A, and we’ll probably see them again down the road in the playoffs,” Althoff coach Nick Knolhoff said. “This was also I believe the first time we had beaten Mater Dei since 2007, so the girls really wanted this one tonight.”
Vaught led Althoff (13-7) with 27 points, while Reimer added 22. Logan Braundmeier led Mater Dei with 14 points.
Key Sequence
Vaught and Reimer led the way for Althoff in the first half, scoring 25 of the Crusaders’ 27 points. An all-tournament selection at the Mascoutah Holiday Invitational Tournament last week, Vaught connected on a pair of 3-point shots, then made two free throws to open the second quarter to give her team its biggest lead at 18-9.
But Mater Dei fought back. With senior Kelsey Gerdes making three 3-pointers and Kierra Winkeler and Myah Beckmann also connecting from beyond the 3-point line, the Knights went on a 14-4 scoring spurt to take a 25-24 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half.
But Reimer, who led all scorers with 13 first half points, made a 3-pointer to give Althoff a 27-25 lead.
