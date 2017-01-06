Edwardsvile girls basketball coach talks win over O'Fallon

Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade talks about the Tigers' 62-52 win over the O'Fallon Panthers on Thursday.
dwilhelm@bnd.com

BND Magazine

Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

The difference between all-season tires, snow tires and all-terrain tires is explained by Bill Coleman, owner of Tim's Tire Center in Olathe. And he cautions that none are going to be much help in ice. Tires used to be white, but as Answer Man Roger Schlueter explains, adding carbon black to the rubber made them stronger.

Metro-East News

Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

On Wednesday investigators announced first-degree murder charges were filed against David E. Fields, 20, of Belleville, IL. He is charged with the shooting death early Friday of Carl Silas, 28, of Belleville. Fields lived with newly elected St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert, who was removed from all court cases while his involvement with Fields is being reviewed.

Sports Videos