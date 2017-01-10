High school girls statistics and standings

Girls Basketball
Standings
IL Independents
School
Lge
All
ME Lutheran
1-1
3-7
Madison
0-0
9-2
Okawville
0-0
14-4
Mater Dei
0-0
10-6
Gibault
0-0
6-8
Bunker Hill
0-2
4-6
Kaskaskia
School
Lge
All
Lebanon
5-0
16-0
New Athens
3-1
10-6
Marissa
2-2
7-8
Steeleville
2-2
6-10
Valmeyer
1-3
4-10
Dupo
0-5
0-16
Mississippi
School
Lge
All
Central
4-0
8-9
Columbia
5-1
13-5
Freeburg
3-1
4-9
Red Bud
3-2
11-7
Wesclin
2-5
5-13
Carlyle
0-8
0-18
Mississippi Valley
School
Lge
All
Civic Mem.
5-1
16-1
Highland
4-1
14-3
Jerseyville
2-3
10-6
Triad
1-3
7-6
Waterloo
1-3
6-7
Mascoutah
1-4
4-12
South Seven
School
Lge
All
Althoff
5-1
13-7
Carbondale
3-2
3-5
Cahokia
2-2
5-7
Centralia, Il
2-3
5-9
Mt Vernon
1-2
4-6
Marion
0-3
5-6
Southwestern
School
Lge
All
Edwardsville
6-0
16-0
Bellvl. West
5-2
12-5
O’Fallon
5-2
9-5
Bellvl. East
4-4
12-6
Collinsville
3-3
6-6
E. St. Louis
3-3
3-5
Granite City
1-6
4-7
Alton
0-7
1-13
***
GIRLS BASKETBALL
METRO-EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL LEADERS
Through 1/8/2017
Minimums: Games Played-8; Free Throw Attempts-45
Scoring Leaders
Pts.
Avg.
Allie Troeckler, Civic Mem
368
21.6
Madison Wellen, Highland
317
19.8
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
359
18.9
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
288
18.0
Konnija Greer, Madison
192
17.5
Chamya Darough, Bell. West
190
17.3
Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville
267
16.7
Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East
295
16.4
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
260
16.3
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
130
16.3
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
206
15.8
Madison Hackstadt, Okawville
264
15.5
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
121
15.1
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
220
13.8
Hannah Johnson, Triad
178
13.7
B’Aunce Carter, Bell. West
177
13.6
Alex LaPorta, Highland
215
13.4
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
212
13.3
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Mem
225
13.2
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
227
12.6
Rebounds
Avg.
Alex LaPorta, Highland
13.4
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
9.8
Konnija Greer, Madison
9.5
Sydney Thurwalker, Belleville West
8.9
Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo
8.8
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
8.0
Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
8.0
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
7.8
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
7.5
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
7.3
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
7.1
Maggie Reimer, Althoff
6.7
Catherine Deterding, Gibault
6.7
Kali Michael, Carlyle
6.6
Ashlee Robinson, ME Lutheran
6.6
Tamara Anderson, Madison
6.4
Madison Hackstadt, Okawville
6.2
Donyai Garrett, Granite City
6.2
Mariah Jones, Dupo
6.0
Whitney Edwards, Columbia
5.8
Assists
Avg.
Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial
4.65
Tamara Anderson, Madison
4.00
Ellie Brown, Highland
3.88
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
3.81
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
3.58
Meyesha Jones, Cahokia
3.50
Konnija Greer, Madison
3.36
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
3.13
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
3.09
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
3.06
Emily Skorcz, Marissa
2.87
Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East
2.83
Alex LaPorta, Highland
2.75
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
2.75
Tamia Anderson, Madison
2.73
Madelyn Tepe, Okawville
2.69
Ellie Wessel, Wesclin
2.60
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial
2.59
Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial
2.59
Courtney Weilbacher, Columbia
2.56
Free Throw Percentage
Pct.
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
84.0
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
82.4
Madison Wellen, Highland
77.2
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
76.9
Kaitlyn Fischer, Collinsville
75.6
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
75.0
Taylor Augustine, Waterloo
74.6
Maggie Reimer, Althoff
71.4
Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville
70.9
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
67.8
Alex LaPorta, Highland
67.7
Stanowski, Nashville
67.4
Madison Hackstadt, Okawville
66.7
Amaya Keeling, Mascoutah
66.0
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
65.0
Casean Tebbe, Okawville
64.9
Bryce Dowell, Belleville East
64.7
Addaya Moore, Granite City
63.6
Kelsey Gerdes, Mater Dei
62.3
Madelyn Tepe, Okawville
61.5
Steals
Avg.
Konnija Greer, Madison
6.45
Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East
5.33
Tamara Anderson, Madison
5.00
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
4.81
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
4.73
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
4.00
Casey Berberich, Lebanon
3.43
Tamia Anderson, Madison
3.27
Blair Wittenbrink, Columbia
3.13
Meyesha Jones, Cahokia
3.13
Chamya Darough, Belleville West
3.09
Danika White, New Athens
2.92
Krista Bass, Lebanon
2.81
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
2.75
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
2.71
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
2.69
Robyn Pointer, Granite City
2.67
Lexi Middendorf, Steeleville
2.64
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
2.63
Emily Skorcz, Marissa
2.47
Three Pointers Per Game
Avg
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
2.84
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial
2.65
Lily Oliver, Freeburg
2.50
Mackenzie Pim, Steeleville
2.45
Cami Meadows, Wesclin
2.40
Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial
2.29
Bethany Muenstermann, Jerseyville
2.19
Heather Rood, Triad
2.15
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
2.13
Emily Reinneck, Lebanon
2.06
Brittney Nitz, Belleville East
2.00
Madison Wellen, Highland
1.88
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
1.88
Antionette Buehne, Collinsville
1.75
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
1.69
Hannah Johnson, Triad
1.69
Tamia Anderson, Madison
1.64
Ellie Wessel, Wesclin
1.60
Carly Campbell, Wood River
1.38
Meyesha Jones, Cahokia
1.38
Blocked Shots
Avg.
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
3.06
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
2.64
Katelyn Clark, Cahokia
2.56
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
2.38
Molly Diekemper, Carlyle
2.33
Madelyne Juenger, Columbia
2.06
Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
1.79
B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West
1.54
Courtney Ragland, New Athens
1.50
Konnija Greer, Madison
1.45
Sydney Hood, Steeleville
1.36
Donyai Garrett, Granite City
1.33
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
1.25
Criste’on Waters, Edwardsville
1.19
Destiny Johnson, Belleville East
1.17
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
1.11
Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo
1.00
Ashlee Robinson, ME Lutheran
1.00
Allison Diekemper, Carlyle
0.94
Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial
0.88
***
