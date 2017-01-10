Girls Basketball

January 10, 2017 9:39 AM

High school girls statistics and standings

Girls Basketball

Standings

IL Independents

School

Lge

All

ME Lutheran

1-1

3-7

Madison

0-0

9-2

Okawville

0-0

14-4

Mater Dei

0-0

10-6

Gibault

0-0

6-8

Bunker Hill

0-2

4-6

Kaskaskia

School

Lge

All

Lebanon

5-0

16-0

New Athens

3-1

10-6

Marissa

2-2

7-8

Steeleville

2-2

6-10

Valmeyer

1-3

4-10

Dupo

0-5

0-16

Mississippi

School

Lge

All

Central

4-0

8-9

Columbia

5-1

13-5

Freeburg

3-1

4-9

Red Bud

3-2

11-7

Wesclin

2-5

5-13

Carlyle

0-8

0-18

Mississippi Valley

School

Lge

All

Civic Mem.

5-1

16-1

Highland

4-1

14-3

Jerseyville

2-3

10-6

Triad

1-3

7-6

Waterloo

1-3

6-7

Mascoutah

1-4

4-12

South Seven

School

Lge

All

Althoff

5-1

13-7

Carbondale

3-2

3-5

Cahokia

2-2

5-7

Centralia, Il

2-3

5-9

Mt Vernon

1-2

4-6

Marion

0-3

5-6

Southwestern

School

Lge

All

Edwardsville

6-0

16-0

Bellvl. West

5-2

12-5

O’Fallon

5-2

9-5

Bellvl. East

4-4

12-6

Collinsville

3-3

6-6

E. St. Louis

3-3

3-5

Granite City

1-6

4-7

Alton

0-7

1-13

***

GIRLS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL LEADERS

Through 1/8/2017

Minimums: Games Played-8; Free Throw Attempts-45

Scoring Leaders

Pts.

Avg.

Allie Troeckler, Civic Mem

368

21.6

Madison Wellen, Highland

317

19.8

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

359

18.9

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

288

18.0

Konnija Greer, Madison

192

17.5

Chamya Darough, Bell. West

190

17.3

Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville

267

16.7

Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East

295

16.4

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

260

16.3

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

130

16.3

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

206

15.8

Madison Hackstadt, Okawville

264

15.5

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

121

15.1

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

220

13.8

Hannah Johnson, Triad

178

13.7

B’Aunce Carter, Bell. West

177

13.6

Alex LaPorta, Highland

215

13.4

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

212

13.3

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Mem

225

13.2

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

227

12.6

Rebounds

Avg.

Alex LaPorta, Highland

13.4

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

9.8

Konnija Greer, Madison

9.5

Sydney Thurwalker, Belleville West

8.9

Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo

8.8

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

8.0

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault

8.0

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

7.8

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

7.5

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

7.3

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

7.1

Maggie Reimer, Althoff

6.7

Catherine Deterding, Gibault

6.7

Kali Michael, Carlyle

6.6

Ashlee Robinson, ME Lutheran

6.6

Tamara Anderson, Madison

6.4

Madison Hackstadt, Okawville

6.2

Donyai Garrett, Granite City

6.2

Mariah Jones, Dupo

6.0

Whitney Edwards, Columbia

5.8

Assists

Avg.

Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial

4.65

Tamara Anderson, Madison

4.00

Ellie Brown, Highland

3.88

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

3.81

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

3.58

Meyesha Jones, Cahokia

3.50

Konnija Greer, Madison

3.36

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

3.13

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

3.09

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

3.06

Emily Skorcz, Marissa

2.87

Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East

2.83

Alex LaPorta, Highland

2.75

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

2.75

Tamia Anderson, Madison

2.73

Madelyn Tepe, Okawville

2.69

Ellie Wessel, Wesclin

2.60

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial

2.59

Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial

2.59

Courtney Weilbacher, Columbia

2.56

Free Throw Percentage

Pct.

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

84.0

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

82.4

Madison Wellen, Highland

77.2

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

76.9

Kaitlyn Fischer, Collinsville

75.6

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

75.0

Taylor Augustine, Waterloo

74.6

Maggie Reimer, Althoff

71.4

Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville

70.9

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

67.8

Alex LaPorta, Highland

67.7

Stanowski, Nashville

67.4

Madison Hackstadt, Okawville

66.7

Amaya Keeling, Mascoutah

66.0

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

65.0

Casean Tebbe, Okawville

64.9

Bryce Dowell, Belleville East

64.7

Addaya Moore, Granite City

63.6

Kelsey Gerdes, Mater Dei

62.3

Madelyn Tepe, Okawville

61.5

Steals

Avg.

Konnija Greer, Madison

6.45

Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East

5.33

Tamara Anderson, Madison

5.00

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

4.81

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

4.73

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

4.00

Casey Berberich, Lebanon

3.43

Tamia Anderson, Madison

3.27

Blair Wittenbrink, Columbia

3.13

Meyesha Jones, Cahokia

3.13

Chamya Darough, Belleville West

3.09

Danika White, New Athens

2.92

Krista Bass, Lebanon

2.81

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

2.75

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia

2.71

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

2.69

Robyn Pointer, Granite City

2.67

Lexi Middendorf, Steeleville

2.64

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

2.63

Emily Skorcz, Marissa

2.47

Three Pointers Per Game

Avg

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

2.84

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial

2.65

Lily Oliver, Freeburg

2.50

Mackenzie Pim, Steeleville

2.45

Cami Meadows, Wesclin

2.40

Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial

2.29

Bethany Muenstermann, Jerseyville

2.19

Heather Rood, Triad

2.15

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

2.13

Emily Reinneck, Lebanon

2.06

Brittney Nitz, Belleville East

2.00

Madison Wellen, Highland

1.88

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

1.88

Antionette Buehne, Collinsville

1.75

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

1.69

Hannah Johnson, Triad

1.69

Tamia Anderson, Madison

1.64

Ellie Wessel, Wesclin

1.60

Carly Campbell, Wood River

1.38

Meyesha Jones, Cahokia

1.38

Blocked Shots

Avg.

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

3.06

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

2.64

Katelyn Clark, Cahokia

2.56

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

2.38

Molly Diekemper, Carlyle

2.33

Madelyne Juenger, Columbia

2.06

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault

1.79

B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West

1.54

Courtney Ragland, New Athens

1.50

Konnija Greer, Madison

1.45

Sydney Hood, Steeleville

1.36

Donyai Garrett, Granite City

1.33

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

1.25

Criste’on Waters, Edwardsville

1.19

Destiny Johnson, Belleville East

1.17

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

1.11

Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo

1.00

Ashlee Robinson, ME Lutheran

1.00

Allison Diekemper, Carlyle

0.94

Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial

0.88

***

Girls Basketball

