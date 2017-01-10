Waterloo girls defeat Columbia, avenge earlier loss

The Waterloo girls defeated Columbia 55-39 on Tuesday less than a month after suffering an 11 point loss to the Eagles.
Waterloo senior guard Taylor Augustine led the way with 20 points, while junior guard Sydney Luedeman had 11 points. Trailing 21-20 at halftime, Waterloo (7-8) outscored the Eagles 13-4 in the third quarter and rode the scoring of Jessica Whiteside, Augustine and Kathryn Finnerty.
Whiteside scored seven of her nine points during the decisive third quarter while Augustine scored 13 of her 20 after halftime.
Columbia (13-6) got 14 points from Madelyne Juenger and 10 from Sophia Bonaldi. Two 3-pointers by Bonaldi cut the Waterloo lead to 39-34 early in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs ran away with the game.
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
Comments