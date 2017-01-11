These are the top girls basketball teams in the metro-east this week

BND Girls Basketball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Monday
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (5)
17-0
2.
Civic Memorial
17-1
3.
Highland
15-3
4.
O’Fallon
11-5
5.
Belleville East
13-6
Also receiving votes: Belleville West (12-6); Central (10-9), Collinsville (6-7), Triad (8-6), Jerseyville (10-6); Columbia (13-6), Waterloo (7-8), East St. Louis (7-7)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Lebanon (5)
17-0
2.
Okawville
15-4
3.
Althoff
14-7
4.
Nashville
13-5
5.
Mater Dei
11-7
Also receiving votes: New Athens (11-6), Madison (9-2), Gibault (8-8), Red Bud (11-8)
Comments