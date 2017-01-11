Girls Basketball

January 11, 2017 7:02 PM

These are the top girls basketball teams in the metro-east this week

By Dean Criddle

BND Girls Basketball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Monday

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (5)

17-0

2.

Civic Memorial

17-1

3.

Highland

15-3

4.

O’Fallon

11-5

5.

Belleville East

13-6

Also receiving votes: Belleville West (12-6); Central (10-9), Collinsville (6-7), Triad (8-6), Jerseyville (10-6); Columbia (13-6), Waterloo (7-8), East St. Louis (7-7)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Lebanon (5)

17-0

2.

Okawville

15-4

3.

Althoff

14-7

4.

Nashville

13-5

5.

Mater Dei

11-7

Also receiving votes: New Athens (11-6), Madison (9-2), Gibault (8-8), Red Bud (11-8)

Girls Basketball

