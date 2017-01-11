Highland girls basketball tournament schedule and information

The host and tournament favorite Highland Bulldogs take on the Caryle Indians at 10 a.m. Saturday to open the 2017 Highland Girls Invitational Tournament.
Ranked third in the Class 3A state poll, Highland (16-3) is coming off an upset win over previously top-ranked and undefeated Civic Memorial last week and is led by seniors Alex LaPorta and Madison Wellen. The Highland-Carlyle game is one of eight first-round matchups set for Saturday.
Other first-round games include: Althoff vs. Hillsboro at 11:30 a.m.; O’Fallon vs. Salem at 1 p.m.; Mater Dei vs. Taylorville at 2:30 p.m.; Teutopolis vs. Wesclin at 4 p.m.; Okawville vs. Triad at 5:30 p.m.; Belleville West vs. Nokomis at 7 p.m.; and Nashville vs. Central at 8:30 p.m.
Tournament action continues throughout the week with the title game at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21.
Dean Criddle: 618-239-2661, @CriddleDean
