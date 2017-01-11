Great Rivers Shootut in Alton tournament information

Alton High School will debut the Great Rivers Shootout with seven games beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Collinsville Kahoks open the tournament at 10 a.m. against Hazelwood (Mo.) Central. That game will be followed by Alton-Francis Howell at 11:30 a.m. Jerseyville plays Festus (Mo.) at 1 p.m.
Defending Class 1A state champion Hardin-Calhoun plays St. Joseph’s Academy (Mo.) at 2:30 p.m. Belleville East will play nationally-known Incarnate Word (Mo.) at 4 p.m.
Parkway (Mo.) North plays Arlington (Tenn.) at 5:30 p.m., and Civic Memorial plays Washington (Mo.) at 7 p.m.
Alton coach Bobby Rickman said he came with the idea for the event after talking to other coaches.
“I saw the success of events like the Highland and O’Fallon Shootouts in boys and decided we needed something like this in girls,” Rickman said. “There are a couple around, but none that really tried to tie Missouri and Illinois teams to playing each other. I hope we can keep building and make this a permanent fixture on the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.”
Tickets are $5 and are good for all seven games.
