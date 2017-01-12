Highland girls tournament postponed, other game decisions still on hold

The predicted ice storm, which is expected to begin Friday and make travel hazardous, has caused the start of the Highland High School girls basketball tournament to be pushed from Saturday to Monday in the school gym.
Caleb Houchins, Highland’s athletic director, said he would put off his decision until Friday, but an expanded forecast, and the prediction of up to three-quarters of an inch of ice in some parts of the region, prompted an earlier postponement.
The 16-team, week-long tournament was scheduled to tip off at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Instead, it will tip off Monday, and the rest of the schedule would be pushed back 24 hours. Thursday’s consolation bracket and semifinal game would be played Friday — an off day built into the tournament schedule — bringing the tournament finals back on schedule Saturday.
The schedule of games on Monday will be as follows: Highland will take on Carlyle at 10 a.m. followed by Althoff vs. Hillsboro at 11:30 a.m.; O’Fallon vs. Salem at 1 p.m.; Mater Dei vs. Taylorville at 2:30 p.m.; Teutopolis vs. Wesclin at 4 p.m.; Okawville vs. Triad at 5:30 p.m.; Belleville West vs. Nokomis at 7 p.m.; and Nashville vs. Central at 8:30 p.m.
As of Thursday afternoon, no decision had been made on the Alton Shootout, which includes girls teams from Belleville East, Civic Memorial and Collinsville, among others. If delayed, games from the one-day shootout will be played Monday.
The Belleville East at Granite City boys basketball game originally scheduled for Friday at 7:30 already had been rescheduled to Thursday at the same time.
Comments