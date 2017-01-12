Lancers win fourth in a row, topple Granite City

Belleville East kept two streaks alive Thursday night.
The Lancers won their fourth game in a row by handing Granite City its fifth straight loss. East won the Southwestern Conference match up, 73-53.
East got scoring from seven different players on the way to topping 70 points for the seventh time this season.
“With all the weapons we’ve got, it’s really fun to see the girls playing so unselfishly,” said Lancer coach Amanda Kemezys. “We’re moving the ball really well lately, which is something we’ve been working on.”
Pressure defense created Granite City turnovers which the Lancers were able to turn into points. East also was on target from the field, landing 10 shots from 3-point range.
Junior Brittney Nitz led the way with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Sophomore Kayla Rainey had 15 points on three treys.
“We have a lot of chemistry on this team,” Rainey said. “We keep swinging the ball, finding the gaps and hitting open shots. We’re really on right now.”
The Lancers (14-6) have six games remaining before regional play begins, including their game against Incarnate Word at the Alton Shootout at 4 p.m. Monday. The game originally was scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed due to the winter storm forecast.
“I really like the way we’re playing right now, and it’s couldn’t be coming together at a better time,” Kemezys said.
Granite City (4-9) has seven regular season games left.
KEY MOMENTS
The Lancers kept Granite City off the scoreboard for nearly the first three minutes of the game, while Brittney Nitz and Rachel Collins each landed 3-pointers in a 9-0 run.
Addaya Moore, who entered the game averaging 22.1 points per game for the Warriors, scored six points of her own to narrow the lead to 12-8 midway through the first quarter.
It was all Belleville East from there. Nitz scored seven points and Jaila Parker scored four in a 17-2 run that put the Lancers ahead by 19 with more than five minutes left in the first half.
East went into the locker room with a 36-16 lead.
TOP PERFORMERS
Granite City was led by senior Addaya Moore and junior Danyai Garrett who scored 21 and 17 respectively.
The Lancers also got double figures from Rachel Collins, who scored 10, and Hannah Mitchell, who scored all of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.
