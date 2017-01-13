Durk lifts O’Fallon to win over East St. Louis

O’Fallon senior Marta Durk scored six of her 24 points to aid a 19-4 scoring spurt midway through the second half Thursday as the Panthers defeated the East St. Louis Flyerettes 63-43 in a girls Southwestern Conference basketball game.
Durk, who scored the 1,000th point of her career Tuesday against Alton, scored her 24 points Thursday against an East St. Louis team which led by as many as eight points in the first half and 28-27 at halftime.
But with Durk scoring four points and senior forward Divine Lane scoring five points in the third quarter, the Panthers outscored the Flyerettes (7-8, 4-6) and took the lead for good, then broke the game open with a 27-8 edge in the final period.
Durk received an autographed ball with the names of each Panthers player on it following the game.
“What a tremendous accomplishment for Marta. She’s been a huge part of this program for four years, and she is just the second player in my 12 years here to scored over 1,000 points,” O’Fallon coach Ryan Massey said. “East St. Louis is a very long team with tremendous athletes. They played very well in the first half, but for us to go into halftime down by only one point, I felt pretty good.
“The second half we slowed down a little bit on offense, made some adjustments on defense and did a much better job on the boards.”
Key sequence
Led by sophomore Rokelle Stanley, East St. Louis led 34-29 midway in the third quarter, but Lane scored a conventional 3-point play, Durk hit a short jumper and Lane scored on a strong move to the basket as O’Fallon (12-6, 7-3) took the lead for good.
Durk then made four free throws, and junior guard Jayla Stubblefield scored on a 3-point play as O’Fallon increased its lead to 44-35 with six minutes left in the game.
Key performers
Stanley led East St. Louis with 15 points.
Comments