Scott Credit Union Highland Tournament first round recap

Okawville High School junior Madelyn Tepe scored 16 points and the Rockets held off a second half comeback by Triad for a 45-38 win Monday at the 31st annual Scott Credit Union Highland Tournament.
Playing for the first time in nearly a week, Okawville (16-4) jumped out to a quick lead then held off the Knights to advance into quarterfinal round game against Teutopolis at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Senior Hannah Johnson led Triad with 11 points. The Knights (9-7) saw their four game winning streak end.
Central 40, Nashville 33
Junior Faye Meissner led a second half rally as the Cougars (11-10) defeated Nashville in the final game of the first round.
Meissner tallied 12 of her 15 points in the final two quarters as the Cougars rallied from an early 9-point defciit to win in the battle of traditional small-scchool powers.
Nashville was led by junior Karly Stanowski’s 11 points.
Belleville West 57, Nokomis 25
Sophomore B’Aunce Carter led a trio of Maroons in double figures 13 points as Belleville West cruised into the quarterfinals with a 32-point win.
The Maroons (13-7) allowed the Redskins just five points in the second half while Sydney Thurwalker and Kwanisha Carroll-Quarles added 10 points each.
Highland 72, Carlyle 20
Highland senior Madison Wellen topped the 1,000 point for her career as the top-seeded Bulldogs romped to the easy first round win over the winless Indians (0-20).
An honorable mention all-state selection a year ago, Wellen joined the elite 1,000 point club with a free throw with just over three minutes left in the first half. The 5-9 senior led Highland (16-3), ranked third in the Class 3A state poll with 17 points. Senior Alex LaPorta added 14 points for Highland.
The game was the first in a week for the host Bulldogs (16-3), who are ranked third in the latest Class 3A state basketball poll.
O’Fallon 68, Salem 32
The Panthers (13-5) jumped out to an early 14-4 lead and never looked back in rolling past the Wildcats in a first round game.
Senior Marta Durk led a balanced O’Fallon attack with 20 points, while senior guards Eboni Acoff chipped in with 12 points and Divine Lane added 10.
Mater Dei 46, Taylorville 40
Still struggling a bit on the offensive end of the court, Mater Dei held the Tornado in check as it moved into the second round with the six-point win.
Sophomore Kierra Winkeler led the way for Mater Dei (12-7) with 12 points, while Taylorville was led by Xanna Tomasello who scored 12 points..
Teutopolis 73, Wesclin 31
Senior Jamie Sandschafer and junior Jolene Bueker scored 16 points as the Wooden Shoes stomped the Warriors to open the second session at Highland High School. The win is No. 1,000 in the in history of the Wooden Shoes program.
Ranked fifth in the Class 2A state poll, Teutopolis scored 20 of the first 27 points of the game and never trailed.
Wesclin (6-13) was led by junior guard Ellie Wessel’s 17 points.
