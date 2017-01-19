Edwardsville uses balanced scoring attack in win over St. Joseph’s Academy

Junior forward Rachel Pranger scored 21 points, and three teammates were also in double figures Wednesday as the Tigers defeated St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis) 69-57 in a non-conference girls basketball game.
Just two days after defeating Whitney Young (Chicago), Edwardsville (20-0) overcame the size of the Angels front line and shut down their 3-point shooters.
With former Belleville East player Myriah Noodel-Haywood scoring five points and Kate Martin and Criste’on Waters scoring four each, Edwardsville grabbed a 17-11 lead after one quarter. The Angels, getting 17 points from 6-foot-3 center Kelly McLaughlin, would get no closer the rest of the night.
“On defense, it was kind of pick your poison because they are big, and they can shoot the 3’s so very well. I thought we did a good job,” Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. “She (McLaughlin) is a handful inside, but I thought we did a good job on defense. That’s a very good team we played tonight.”
Key sequence
St. Joseph’s (11-4) cut a 14-point deficit to seven points with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. But Edwardsville responded quickly.
The Tigers scored the final seven points of the second quarter when Martin scored on an offensive rebound, Pranger banked in a 10-foot jumper and Silvey followed with a 3-point basket in the closing 10 seconds. Edwardsville led 37-23 at halftime.
Silvey then opened the second half with a free throw and made a nifty pass to Pranger for a layup to complete the Tigers 10-0 scoring run as Edwardsville built a 40-23 lead.
St. Joseph’s would get no closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
“It just seemed like whenever we made a little run at them, somebody would step up and make a big shot or get a big rebound. Good teams do that,” St. Joseph’s coach Julie Matheny said.
Key Performers
In addition to Pranger, who was honored for joining the 1,000-point club earlier this season, Martin had 16 points, and Makenzie Silvey had 12 points for the Tigers.
