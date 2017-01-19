Belleville West girls buck slow start to beat Central

The Belleville West girls basketball team put together a strong effort on both ends of the court, beating Central 55-45 in the Highland Invitational.
Defense led the way for the Maroons, who only mustered 15 first-half points of their own.
“We started off really slow,” said West coach Seth Garrett. “...We had trouble scoring against their zone defense.”
The Maroons (14-7) found their offensive game in the second half, led by sophomores Chamya Darough and B’Aunce Carter. Darough led the team with 23 points, while Carter chipped in with 19 points and nine rebounds.
“We shot the ball really well in the second half,” said Garrett. “We were able to share the ball better and shoot layups and get to the free throw line. Those are shots we can make.”
The Maroons won their second game in a row, setting up a semifinal matchup 8 p.m. Friday against Teutopolis (22-2), which is ranked 3rd in the Class 2A state poll.
“They play the game the right way, they run crisp offense and they pass the ball well. It’ll be a tough matchup for us,” said Garrett.
The winner will go on to play in the championship Saturday afternoon.
