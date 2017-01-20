Mater Dei edges Althoff at Highland Invitational

HIGHLAND
The Breese Mater Dei Knights used a 14 points effort from senior Logan Braundmeier and held the high-scoring Belleville Althoff offense in check as they went on for a 40-34 win on Friday in a fifth place semifinal at the 31st annual Scott Credit Union Girls Basketball Tournament at Highland High School.
Less than two weeks aftere suffering a 59-49 loss at Althoff, Mater Dei (13-8) jumped out to a quick lead and held Althoff in check with a solid defensive effort.
“i thought we played very good defense against a good Althoff team,’’ Knights coach David Kohnen said. “We did a very nice job of weakside defense and rebounding on the weak side as well.’’
Althoff (16-9) was led by senior Kyleigh Vaught who scored 24 of the Crusaders 34 points.’
