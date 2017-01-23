High school girls basketball standings and stats

Girls Basketball

Standings

Independents

School

All

ME Lutheran

4-11

Okawville

17-6

Madison

11-5

Mater Dei

14-8

Gibault

10-10

Bunker Hill

8-11

Kaskaskia

School

Lge

All

Lebanon

8-0

21-0

New Athens

5-2

12-8

Steeleville

3-2

7-10

Marissa

2-4

8-12

Valmeyer

1-3

4-11

Dupo

0-8

0-20

Mississippi

School

Lge

All

Columbia

6-1

14-8

Central

6-1

12-12

Freeburg

4-2

6-11

Red Bud

3-4

12-9

Wesclin

2-5

5-17

Carlyle

0-8

0-21

Mississippi Valley

School

Lge

All

Civic Mem.

5-1

19-2

Highland

5-1

19-3

Jerseyville

3-3

13-7

Triad

3-3

10-8

Waterloo

1-5

8-9

Mascoutah

1-6

5-16

South Central West

School

Lge

All

A. Marquette

4-1

10-11

Carlinville

5-2

16-9

Southwestern

1-4

5-14

Roxana

1-6

6-14

Wood River

0-2

2-18

South Seven

School

Lge

All

Althoff

6-1

16-9

Carbondale

5-2

6-6

Cahokia

3-2

7-9

Centralia

2-4

7-12

Mt Vernon

1-4

6-9

Marion

0-4

6-9

Southwestern

School

Lge

All

Edwardsville

8-0

20-0

O’Fallon

8-2

15-6

Bellvl. East

6-4

14-7

Bellvl. West

5-4

15-8

Collinsville

4-4

10-7

E. St. Louis

4-4

7-7

Granite City

2-8

6-9

Alton

0-11

1-18

***

GIRLS BASKETBALL LEADERS

Through 1/22/2017

Minimums: Games Played-12; Free Throw Attempts-60

Scoring Leaders

Avg.

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

22.3

Addaya Moore, Granite City

21.2

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

19.5

Madison Wellen, Highland

19.4

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

17.7

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

17.7

Konnija Greer, Madison

17.6

Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville

16.8

Chamya Darough, Belleville West

16.7

Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East

16.0

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

16.0

Madison Hackstadt, Okawville

14.9

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

14.6

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

14.0

Hannah Johnson, Triad

13.9

Emily Reinneck, Lebanon

13.5

Alex LaPorta, Highland

13.1

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial

13.0

Maggie Reimer, Althoff

13.0

Sydney Thurwalker, Belleville West

12.6

Rebounds

Avg.

Alex LaPorta, Highland

10.9

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

10.0

Sydney Thurwalker, Belleville West

9.1

Konnija Greer, Madison

8.4

Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo

8.4

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

8.0

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

7.6

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault

7.4

Mariah Jones, Dupo

7.3

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

7.1

Addaya Moore, Granite City

7.1

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

6.8

Catherine Deterding, Gibault

6.8

Maggie Reimer, Althoff

6.6

Kali Michael, Carlyle

6.3

Donyai Garrett, Granite City

5.9

Anna Hall, Civic Memorial

5.5

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

5.5

Danee Strong, Mascoutah

5.4

Destiny Johnson, Belleville East

5.4

Assists

Avg.

Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial

4.48

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

3.75

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

3.67

Tamara Anderson, Madison

3.50

Ellie Brown, Highland

3.27

Konnija Greer, Madison

3.13

Emily Skorcz, Marissa

3.13

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

3.05

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

2.90

Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East

2.86

Ellie Wessel, Wesclin

2.86

Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial

2.76

Madelyn Tepe, Okawville

2.65

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

2.55

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia

2.52

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

2.50

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

2.48

Courtney Weilbacher, Columbia

2.45

Kelsey Gerdes, Mater Dei

2.38

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial

2.33

Free Throw Percentage

Pct.

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

87.0

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

81.1

Madison Wellen, Highland

77.5

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

77.3

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

74.8

Kaitlyn Fischer, Collinsville

74.2

Alex LaPorta, Highland

73.3

Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville

72.8

Maggie Reimer, Althoff

72.7

Taylor Augustine, Waterloo

72.3

Madison Hackstadt, Okawville

67.0

Stankowski, Nashville

66.7

B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West

65.6

Krista Bass, Lebanon

65.0

Shannon Lampe, Mater Dei

64.2

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

64.1

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

64.0

Casean Tebbe, Okawville

63.1

Madelyn Tepe, Okawville

62.1

Addaya Moore, Granite City

61.6

Steals

Avg.

Konnija Greer, Madison

5.75

Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East

5.14

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

4.52

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

4.31

Tamara Anderson, Madison

4.00

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

3.86

Casey Berberich, Lebanon

3.42

Blair Wittenbrink, Columbia

3.13

Danika White, New Athens

2.84

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

2.75

Emily Skorcz, Marissa

2.75

Chamya Darough, Belleville West

2.71

Tamia Anderson, Madison

2.69

Krista Bass, Lebanon

2.67

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

2.67

Andrea Frerker, Collinsville

2.53

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia

2.43

Addaya Moore, Granite City

2.42

Lexi Middendorf, Steeleville

2.42

Morgan Ladyman, Gibault

2.41

Three Pointers Per Game

Avg

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

3.08

Lily Oliver, Freeburg

2.59

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial

2.48

Mackenzie Pim, Steeleville

2.33

Bethany Muenstermann, Jerseyville

2.30

Emily Reinneck, Lebanon

2.29

Cami Meadows, Wesclin

2.29

Brittney Nitz, Belleville East

2.14

Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial

2.14

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

2.10

Madison Wellen, Highland

1.91

Antionette Buehne, Collinsville

1.82

Morgan Ladyman, Gibault

1.82

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

1.81

Heather Rood, Triad

1.78

Hannah Johnson, Triad

1.72

Chelsea Hill, Marissa

1.45

Ellie Wessel, Wesclin

1.43

Carly Campbell, Wood River

1.43

Kenzie Kern, Marissa

1.40

Blocked Shots

Avg.

Addaya Moore, Granite City

4.25

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

3.05

Molly Diekemper, Carlyle

2.57

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

2.19

Madelyne Juenger, Columbia

2.05

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault

2.05

B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West

1.47

Criste’on Waters, Edwardsville

1.35

Sydney Hood, Steeleville

1.25

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

1.24

Courtney Ragland, New Athens

1.16

Donyai Garrett, Granite City

1.14

Konnija Greer, Madison

1.06

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

1.05

Destiny Johnson, Belleville East

1.05

Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo

1.00

Amaya Keeling, Mascoutah

0.94

Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial

0.86

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

0.85

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

0.85

***

Girls Basketball

