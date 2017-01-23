High school girls basketball standings and stats

Standings
Independents
School
All
ME Lutheran
4-11
Okawville
17-6
Madison
11-5
Mater Dei
14-8
Gibault
10-10
Bunker Hill
8-11
Kaskaskia
School
Lge
All
Lebanon
8-0
21-0
New Athens
5-2
12-8
Steeleville
3-2
7-10
Marissa
2-4
8-12
Valmeyer
1-3
4-11
Dupo
0-8
0-20
Mississippi
School
Lge
All
Columbia
6-1
14-8
Central
6-1
12-12
Freeburg
4-2
6-11
Red Bud
3-4
12-9
Wesclin
2-5
5-17
Carlyle
0-8
0-21
Mississippi Valley
School
Lge
All
Civic Mem.
5-1
19-2
Highland
5-1
19-3
Jerseyville
3-3
13-7
Triad
3-3
10-8
Waterloo
1-5
8-9
Mascoutah
1-6
5-16
South Central West
School
Lge
All
A. Marquette
4-1
10-11
Carlinville
5-2
16-9
Southwestern
1-4
5-14
Roxana
1-6
6-14
Wood River
0-2
2-18
South Seven
School
Lge
All
Althoff
6-1
16-9
Carbondale
5-2
6-6
Cahokia
3-2
7-9
Centralia
2-4
7-12
Mt Vernon
1-4
6-9
Marion
0-4
6-9
Southwestern
School
Lge
All
Edwardsville
8-0
20-0
O’Fallon
8-2
15-6
Bellvl. East
6-4
14-7
Bellvl. West
5-4
15-8
Collinsville
4-4
10-7
E. St. Louis
4-4
7-7
Granite City
2-8
6-9
Alton
0-11
1-18
***
GIRLS BASKETBALL LEADERS
Through 1/22/2017
Minimums: Games Played-12; Free Throw Attempts-60
Scoring Leaders
Avg.
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
22.3
Addaya Moore, Granite City
21.2
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
19.5
Madison Wellen, Highland
19.4
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
17.7
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
17.7
Konnija Greer, Madison
17.6
Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville
16.8
Chamya Darough, Belleville West
16.7
Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East
16.0
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
16.0
Madison Hackstadt, Okawville
14.9
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
14.6
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
14.0
Hannah Johnson, Triad
13.9
Emily Reinneck, Lebanon
13.5
Alex LaPorta, Highland
13.1
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial
13.0
Maggie Reimer, Althoff
13.0
Sydney Thurwalker, Belleville West
12.6
Rebounds
Avg.
Alex LaPorta, Highland
10.9
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
10.0
Sydney Thurwalker, Belleville West
9.1
Konnija Greer, Madison
8.4
Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo
8.4
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
8.0
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
7.6
Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
7.4
Mariah Jones, Dupo
7.3
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
7.1
Addaya Moore, Granite City
7.1
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
6.8
Catherine Deterding, Gibault
6.8
Maggie Reimer, Althoff
6.6
Kali Michael, Carlyle
6.3
Donyai Garrett, Granite City
5.9
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
5.5
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
5.5
Danee Strong, Mascoutah
5.4
Destiny Johnson, Belleville East
5.4
Assists
Avg.
Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial
4.48
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
3.75
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
3.67
Tamara Anderson, Madison
3.50
Ellie Brown, Highland
3.27
Konnija Greer, Madison
3.13
Emily Skorcz, Marissa
3.13
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
3.05
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
2.90
Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East
2.86
Ellie Wessel, Wesclin
2.86
Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial
2.76
Madelyn Tepe, Okawville
2.65
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
2.55
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
2.52
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
2.50
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
2.48
Courtney Weilbacher, Columbia
2.45
Kelsey Gerdes, Mater Dei
2.38
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial
2.33
Free Throw Percentage
Pct.
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
87.0
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
81.1
Madison Wellen, Highland
77.5
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
77.3
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
74.8
Kaitlyn Fischer, Collinsville
74.2
Alex LaPorta, Highland
73.3
Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville
72.8
Maggie Reimer, Althoff
72.7
Taylor Augustine, Waterloo
72.3
Madison Hackstadt, Okawville
67.0
Stankowski, Nashville
66.7
B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West
65.6
Krista Bass, Lebanon
65.0
Shannon Lampe, Mater Dei
64.2
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
64.1
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
64.0
Casean Tebbe, Okawville
63.1
Madelyn Tepe, Okawville
62.1
Addaya Moore, Granite City
61.6
Steals
Avg.
Konnija Greer, Madison
5.75
Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East
5.14
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
4.52
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
4.31
Tamara Anderson, Madison
4.00
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
3.86
Casey Berberich, Lebanon
3.42
Blair Wittenbrink, Columbia
3.13
Danika White, New Athens
2.84
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
2.75
Emily Skorcz, Marissa
2.75
Chamya Darough, Belleville West
2.71
Tamia Anderson, Madison
2.69
Krista Bass, Lebanon
2.67
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
2.67
Andrea Frerker, Collinsville
2.53
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
2.43
Addaya Moore, Granite City
2.42
Lexi Middendorf, Steeleville
2.42
Morgan Ladyman, Gibault
2.41
Three Pointers Per Game
Avg
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
3.08
Lily Oliver, Freeburg
2.59
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial
2.48
Mackenzie Pim, Steeleville
2.33
Bethany Muenstermann, Jerseyville
2.30
Emily Reinneck, Lebanon
2.29
Cami Meadows, Wesclin
2.29
Brittney Nitz, Belleville East
2.14
Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial
2.14
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
2.10
Madison Wellen, Highland
1.91
Antionette Buehne, Collinsville
1.82
Morgan Ladyman, Gibault
1.82
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
1.81
Heather Rood, Triad
1.78
Hannah Johnson, Triad
1.72
Chelsea Hill, Marissa
1.45
Ellie Wessel, Wesclin
1.43
Carly Campbell, Wood River
1.43
Kenzie Kern, Marissa
1.40
Blocked Shots
Avg.
Addaya Moore, Granite City
4.25
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
3.05
Molly Diekemper, Carlyle
2.57
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
2.19
Madelyne Juenger, Columbia
2.05
Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
2.05
B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West
1.47
Criste’on Waters, Edwardsville
1.35
Sydney Hood, Steeleville
1.25
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
1.24
Courtney Ragland, New Athens
1.16
Donyai Garrett, Granite City
1.14
Konnija Greer, Madison
1.06
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
1.05
Destiny Johnson, Belleville East
1.05
Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo
1.00
Amaya Keeling, Mascoutah
0.94
Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial
0.86
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
0.85
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
0.85
***
Comments