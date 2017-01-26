The Collinsville-O’Fallon girls rematch didn’t go as expected

Talk about turning the page.
Senior Kaitlyn Fischer scored all of her team-high 14 points in the second half Thursday as the Collinsville Kahoks rallied past O’Fallon 56-47 in a Southwestern Conference girls basketball game.
On Dec. 8, the visiting Panthers drubbed Collinsville 59-32.
“O’Fallon’s an amazing team,” Fischer said. “(But) I knew we could beat them; I just knew it. Everyone knew we could beat them. We weren’t going to come out and play like, ‘Oh, we lost by 29 to them last game.’ We didn’t think about that. I just thought about it being a new day, a new night. Go out and play.”
Junior Antionette Buehne chipped in with 11 points and three 3-pointers for the Kahoks (11-8, 5-5), and senior Andrea Frerker had 10. Collinsville has won four of its past five games.
“When we looked at the tape of the first game, we hung with them in the first quarter,” Collinsville coach Lori Billy said. “We had a chance in the third quarter, and went into a slump where we just couldn’t hit anything.”
O’Fallon, playing without 5-foot 10 senior Divine Lane, fell to 15-7 and 8-3. Lane was sidelined by an ankle injury, and her production in the paint was missed.
“Obviously, she’s our five (center),” Panthers coach Ryan Massey said. “She’s the only true five we have anywhere in the varsity program. Could her post presence have gotten us some inside shots and some points in the paint? Based off our entire year, you would say, ‘Yeah, she would have been able to go to work on the block a little bit.’”
The Panthers lost two other players to ankle injuries in the second half, as juniors Courtney Keller and Jayla Stubblefield both left the game in the final 2:16.
Key moments
The Panthers’ lead was 41-34 when Collinsville went on a 16-2 run to take a 50-43 advantage with 3:36 remaining in the fourth quarter. Senior Kassidy Ashmann began the drive with a 3-pointer, and Fischer hit a runner at the buzzer to get the Kahoks within 41-39 heading into the final period.
Ashmann’s layup on a nice pass from Frerker put Collinsville ahead to stay at 44-43, and Buehne followed with a layup on an assist from Fischer that made it 46-43.
The Panthers were no closer than five in the final 2:38.
“We were shooting great,” Fischer said. “Confidence was the main key.”
Key performers
Senior Caitlin Kayser led the Panthers with 12 points. Durk battled foul trouble and finished with 11 points.
Collinsville won despite going 21 for 32 from the free-throw line. Fischer was 9 for 12 from the line.
