Carlyle girls picked the perfect time for their first win of the season

After going the entire regular season — a span of 25 of games — without a victory, the Carlyle Indians are now 1-0 in the post-season.
Molly Diekemper scored 17 points to lead a balanced attack as the Indians rallied from a halftime defciit to stun Red Bud 45-39 on Monday in the opening round of the Class 2A Sparta Girls Regional Basketball Tournament.
Trailing the sixth-seeded Musketeers 18-17 at halftime, Carlyle (1-25) used a 14-8 advantage in the third quarter to take the lead for good.
Kaylee Perez added nine points while Brooklynn Smith and Lexi Steele chipped in with eight points each for the Indians, who will take on fourth-seeded Greenville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Top-seeded Nashville will battle sixth-seeded Pinckneyville in the first game at 6 p.m, The title game is at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Morgan Cowell led sixth-seed Red Bud with 12 points. The Musketeers end their season at 14-14.
Marissa 45, Bluford-Webber 37
Marissa High School senior Kenzie Kern scored 12 points as the Meteors went defeated Bluford-Webber 45-37 on Monday in the first round of the Class 1A Marissa Girls Basketball Regional Tournament.
Seeded seventh in the 12-team regional-sectional complex, Marissa (12-14) used the play of Kern and Hailey Krause in the going as it took a 23-15 lead and was never threatened in the final two quarters by ninth-seed Bluford-Webber.
Kern led Marissa with 17 points, while Krause added 13. The Meteors advance into a semifinal contest Wednesday against second-seeded Junction (Gallatin County) at 6 p.m. Third-seed New Athens will take on sixth-seed Steeleville in the second semi-final at 7:30 p.m. The two winners meet for the regional title at 7 p.m Thursday.
