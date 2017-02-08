Three former metro-east stars contributing for Billiken women

Central High School graduate and two time Belleville News-Democrat Player of the Year, Kendra Wilken, is one of three former metro-east basketball players helping the Saint Louis University women’s team this season.
Wilken, a 6-foot-2 forward, is averaging 2.1 points in 14 games this season. The former three-time first team all-state selection led Central to a second-place finish in the Class 2A two years ago.
Junior guard Aaliyah Covington, an Edwardsville grad, is averaging 3.7 points in 15 games. Junior guard and Michigan transfer Paige Rakers, a Carlyle grad, is averaging 1.3 points in 14 games.
The Billikens are currently 18-6 on the season and 8-3 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
