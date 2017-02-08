West guard Darough suspended for rest of season

The postseason hopes of the Belleville West High School girls basketball team were dealt a blow when it was announced last week that sophomore guard Chamya Darough has been suspended for the remainder of the season.
Coach Seth Garrett confirmed that Darough, the Maroons leading scorer at 16.3 ppg, will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season for what he called “a violation of team rules.” He said she could return to the team next season.
“We have guidelines and rules on this team, and when those rules are broken, disciplinary measures need to be taken. We took those steps,” Garrett said.
The 5-foot-6 Darough sat out five games earlier this year for what Garrett called a “coaches’ decision.” Darough returned in early January and was averaging more than 20 points and was voted to the Scott Credit Union Highland Tournament all-tournament team.
