Third-quarter run propels East past West

1:29 East girls basketball sophomore comes through against West Pause

1:25 O'Fallon girls swim coach talks about proposed budget cuts at the school

0:25 Dealey Plaza, changed and unchanged since 1963

52:50 Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner sits down with the BND Editorial Board

2:02 High noon coming over Illinois employee pay, Gov. Rauner says

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

1:26 Belleville West junior Kaylee Hanger discusses win

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.