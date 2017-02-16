Scoring drought costs Okawville in regional title game loss

The Okawville Rockets fell to the Calhoun Warriors 59-33 on Thursday in the Class 1A sectional championship game. The Lady Rockets (23-6) struggled to generate offense against the defending 1A champion, scoring just 14 second-half points.
Okawville managed an early 5-0 run to open the game when it took its only lead. The lead was short lived when Calhoun senior Jordan Holland tied the game with a 3-pointer.
The Lady Warriors (25-5) lead by five after one quarter and by 20 at the end of the first half.
Okawville had a tough time getting shots to fall through. They saw a scoring drought of 4 1/2 minutes in the second period.
“We were missing layups, and when you don’t convert on those in this type of game, it’s going to come back and haunt you pretty quickly,” Okawville coach Michelle Hasheider-Burianek said.
Okawville’s shooting woes continued in the second half as Calhoun took a 26-point lead.
“Our role players stepped up tonight, and our defense played well. Okawville is a tough young team and will probably be right there again next year,” Calhoun coach Aaron Baalman said.
Key performers
Okawville junior Madison Hackstadt had 17 points, including three 3-pointers.
Calhoun was led by junior Junie Zirkelbacch with 19 points, including a perfect 6 for 6 from the free-throw line. Senior Jordan Holland added 15 points.
