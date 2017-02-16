Civic Memorial wins fifth straight Class 3A regional title

Civic Memorial junior forward Alaira Tyus scored 21 points to lead the Eagles to a 66-43 win over Triad on Thursday in the Class 3A Roxana regional title game.
Ranked fourth in the Class 3A state poll, the Eagles broke a 15-15 tie after one quarter to outscore the Knights (13-13) by a 40-19 margin over the next two quarters and win a fifth straight Class 3A regional crown.
Kaylee Eaton added 16 points for the Eagles, while freshman Kourtland Tyus added 13. Two-time Class 3A first-team all-state selection Allie Troeckler added 12 points for Civic Memorial.
The win moves Civic Memorial (29-2) into the Waterloo Sectional, where it will take on Murphysboro at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Murphysboro defeated Benton 43-41 on Thursday to win the Herrin Regional.
