Tough year for metro-east small-school girls in AP all-state voting

Lebanon High junior Kendra Bass was the lone metro-east player to make first or second-team all-state Thursday when the Associated Press released its Class 1A and Class 2A All-State Girls Basketball teams.
Bass, a 5-foot-5 junior guard, averaged 16.8 points and 4.9 rebounds with 126 steals for the Greyhounds (28-2) this season. Lebanon was ranked first in the final AP state rankings but lost to Hardin Calhoun in the sectional semifinal.
Earning honorable mention all-state in Class 2A were Althoff senior guard Kyleigh Vaught and Mater Dei senior guard Kelsey Gerdes. The lone area honorable mention selection in Class 1A was Okawville Rockets junior guard Madison Hackstadt.
Vaught, who signed with Nebraska-Kearney, averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for a 20-10 Crusaders team that lost to Mater Dei in the Althoff Regional final. Vaught also leads the St. Louis region with 83 3-pointers.
Gerdes, a 5-8 senior guard, averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Knights. Mater Dei (20-11) reached the Class 2A Jacksonville Super-Sectional before losing to Camp Point Central.
Hackstadt, a 5-11 junior, averaged 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while hitting 26 3-pointers for the Rockets (23-7), Okawville lost to Hardin Calhoun in the sectional championship.
AP Illinois Girls Basketball
Class 1A and Class 2A All-State Teams
Here are the AP all-state high school girls basketball teams for Class 2A and Class 1A in Illinois, as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters and compiled by John Radtke of the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald. Players received 5 points for a first team vote and 4 points for a second team vote. A player must have been mentioned on a minimum of two ballots to receive honorable mention.
Class 1A First Team
- Jayde VanHyfte, Annawan, Jr. 6-1 F 85
- Grace Baalman, Hardin Calhoun, Sr. 6-2 C 85
- Anaya Peoples, Danville Schlarman, So. 5-10 G 74
- Katie Furlong, Galena, Sr. 6-0 F60
- Alyssa Iverson, Harvest Christian, Jr .5-8 G 51
Class 1A Second Team
- Jaynee Prestegaard, Ashton-Franklin Cen., So. 5-10 F 46
- Jill Niehaus, Mt. Olive, Sr. 6-0 F 44
- Annika Kaufmann, Winchester West Central, So. 5-7 G 38
- Kendra Bass, Lebanon, Jr. 5-5 G 29
- Blair Borrowman Barry Western Jr. 5-9G28
Class 1A Honorable Mention
Jordan Hildebrand (Mendon Unity, Sr., 5-10 F), Lexi Loftus (LaMoille-Ohio, Jr., 5-8 G/F), Brittney Litton (Wethersfield, So., 5-9 G), Sydney Rock (Winchester West Central, Sr., 5-8 F), Skylar Hayes (Mount Pulaski, So., 5-9 G/F), Junie Zirkelbach (Hardin Calhoun, Jr., 5-9 G), Carlie Barman (Ridgewood, Jr., 5-5 G), Hailey Chubb (Gallatin County, Jr., 5-7 G), Lucy Waid (Princeville, Jr., 6-1 C), Capria Brown (Danville Schlarman, Fr., 5-8 G), Caroline Boehne (Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Jr., 6-0 F), Madison Hackstadt (Okawville, Jr., 5-11 G), Katie Elmore (Springfield Lutheran, Sr., 5-10 G).
Class 2A First Team
- Morgan Griffith, West Frankfort, Sr. 5-10 G/F 75 (asterisk)
- Lexi DeVries, Byron, Sr. 5-10 G/F 69
- Tessa Leman, Eureka, Jr. 5-8 F 56
- Maddie Spagnola, Elgin, St. Edward Sr. 5-3 G 50
- Faith Anderson, Sherrard, Sr. 6-0 F42
Class 2A Second Team
- Gabby Reykes, Illiana Christian, Sr. 5-8 G 41
- Sammi Matoush, Hillsboro, So. 5-11 G 41
- Grace Schroeder, Iroquois West, Jr. 5-7 G 34
- Hannah Garascia, Sesser-Valier, Sr. 6-2 G/F 32
- Hunter Galassi, Spring Valley Hall, Sr. 5-7 F/G 30
Class 2A Honorable Mention
Ashley Ford (Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, Sr., 6-2 C), Lauren Shanks (Bloomington Central Catholic, So., 5-4 G), Madisyn Fischer (Peoria Christian, Sr., 5-11 F/G), Katryel Clark (Auburn, Jr., 6-0 C), Katelyn Young (Oakwood, Fr., 6-1 C), Matty Hawkins (Harrisburg, Jr., 6-2 C), Jessica Hopson (Harrisburg, Jr., 5-8 G/F), Jaylin Haley (Sesser-Valier, Sr., 5-7 G), Lindsey Holhubner (Vienna, Jr., 6-0 F), Madi Epperson (Athens, Sr., 5-7 G), Jordan Price (Fulton, Sr., 5-7 G), Micah Tapscott (Athens, Sr., 5-10 F), Bailey Burrows (Byron, Sr., 6-2 C), Laney Lantz (Central-Southeastern, So., 5-8 G), Kelsey Gerdes (Mater Dei, Sr., 5-8 G), Kyleigh Vaught (Althoff, Sr., 5-7 G), Mallory Hillman (Rock Island Alleman, Sr., 5-8 F).
