Edwardsville finally beats Benet, headed to state

Each of Benet Academy's consecutive 4A girls state basketball championships have gone through the Edwardsville Tigers at the Bloomington Super-Sectional.
Not this year.
Edwardsville defeated the Benet Academy 59-38 at Illinois Wesleyan University on Monday to assume the Redwings’ traditional place in the Illinois Final Four.
It happened in the same green and grey gym where the Tigers saw their last three seasons come to an end.
Edwardsville will be back in Bloomington for the state semifinals Friday. The Tigers (31-0) will meet the winner of the Chicago Mother McAuley Super-Sectional, at Redbird Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University at 5:30 p.m.
