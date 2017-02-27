IHSA boys and girls basketball postseason roundup

Rochester High School senior Madison Faulkner and Angela Perry scored 11 points each as the Rockets defeated Civic Memorial 44-39 at the Class 3A Springfield Girls Super-Sectional on Monday at the University of Illinois Springfield.
Co-champions of the Mississippi Valley Conference and making its second super-sectional appearance in the last four years, the Eagles (31-3) had the lead midway through the game, but couldn’t sustain their momentum against a Rockets team that placed second in the Class 3A state finals two years ago.
The win lifts Rochester (31-3) into the Class 3A State Tournament semifinals Friday at Redbird Arena in Normal. The Rockets will take on Chicago Marshall at 1 p.m.
Two time first team all-state selection Allie Troeckler had 28 points and 10 rebounds in her final high school game for the Eagles.
Class 4A Granite City regional
Chatham-Glenwood defeated Springfield 63-45 in a quarterfinal round game at Granite City on Monday. Chatham-Glenwood will take on top-seed Edwardsville (26-1) in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Seventh-seed Alton (15-11) defeated Southwestern Conference rival Granite City 74-40 in the other quarterfinal game and will take on fourth-seed Quincy at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional
Tenth-seed Jerseyville received 17 points from Jake Ridenhout as it upset seventh-seed Columbia 40-39. The Eagles (14-15) were by Jordan Holmes who scored 17 points. Jerseyville (11-18) will take on top-seed Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
