Edwardsville girls face major hurdle in Montini Catholic

The Edwardsville Tigers have taken on and conquered all types of challengers this season, racking up 31 straight wins and earning their first trip to the Class 4A State Basketball Tournament in five years.

Up next is a team with a pair of dominant post players and a perimeter-happy offensive attack that has drained 270 3-point shots and won 32 of 33 games this season.

That team is the Montini Catholic Lady Broncos, and they are all that stands between Edwardsville and the Illinois Class 4A title game. The Tigers and Broncos meet in a state semifinal game at Redbird Arena in Normal at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“Montini is very good, as they always are,” Edwardsville coach Lori Bade said. “They are big with the 6-foot-5 and 6-3 kids inside, and they’ve got guards who can flat out shoot the basketball from the 3-point line. And they shoot a lot of 3s.”

Geneva (27-4) will take on William Fremd (28-6) in the second semifinal at 7:15 p.m. The two winners will battle for the Class 4A state title at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The third place game will tip off at 5:30 p.m.

Scouting Montini

Now in his 14th season as the Montini head coach, Jason Nichols has a 422-57 record with four state championships and three third-place finishes — all in Class 3A. This year’s state tournament is the Lady Broncos’ debut in Class 4A.

Montini, which defeated Homewood-Flossmoor 39-35 in its super-sectional, is led by 5-7 senior Kaylee Bambule (13.6 ppg).

Bambule does most of her damage from beyond the 3-point line, where she has made 115 of 292 attempts. The Lady Broncos have attempted more than 700 3-point shots this season.

Aaliyah Patty, a 6-3 junior, is also averaging in double figures at 10.4 ppg and leads the team in rebounds (244), while 6-5 junior Lindsey Jarosinski (9.2) and 5-10 sophomore Zoe Zacker (9.7) are also solid players.

Senior Claudia Kunzer (5-6) and junior Ilysse Pitts (5-6) round out the Lady Broncos starting lineup.

“I know they are big, and they have kids who can really shoot it. Quicknesswise, I’m not sure. It’s hard to judge on film. We’ll have to wait and see them live,” Blade said. “There’s no doubt that with that size and the number of 3-point shots that they take, that they will cause some matchup problems for us. But we think we can cause them some matchup problems as well.”