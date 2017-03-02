Several metro-east athletes named to all-state basketball teams

Edwardsville senior Makenzie Silvey is one of three Tigers who were named to the Associated Press Class 4A girls all-state basketball team, which was announced Thursday.
An honorable-mention all-state selection a year ago, the 5-foot-10 Silvey was honored as first team all-state selection during the 2016-17 season as she has helped Edwardsville to a 31-0 record heading into the Class 4A state tournament semifinals Friday in Normal. In addition, Edwardsville junior Rachel Pranger was named as a second-team all-state selection, and junior Kate Martin was chosen as an honorable-mention selection.
Granite City senior Addaya Moore was also named a second-team all-state selection.
A three-year starter for Edwardsville, Silvey is averaging 15.9 points per game and shooting 45 percent from the field (186 of 413). The Southern Illinois University Carbondale recruit also averages 3.1 rebounds, 3.65 assists and nearly two steals per game.
Pranger, an athletic, 6-0 junior, is a second-team all-state selection for the second year in a row. She averages 13.3 points, making 48 percent from the field while pulling down a team leading 8.1 rebounds and handing out 2.65 assists per game. Martin, also a 6-foot junior, averages 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, almost three assists and three steals per game.
Moore, who will play college basketball at the University of Illinois, is a 6-1 senior who led the Southwestern Conference in scoring at 21.5 points per game. Moore also averaged 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 steals this season. Moore was also fourth in the St. Louis area with 104 blocked shots, an average of nearly five a game for a Warriors team that finished 9-15.
Troeckler, Wellen earn Class 3A accolades
Civic Memorial senior Allie Troeckler and Highland senior Madison Wellen were named to the Class 3A all-state team.
The 5-11 Troeckler is a first team all-state selection. Headed to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Troeckler led the St. Louis area in scoring, averaging 23.4 points per game for an Eagles tam that finished 31-3 and reached the Class 3A super-sectional, where it lost to Rochester.
The Eagles career leader in nearly every offensive category, Troeckler finished her career with 2,677 points and 1,090 rebounds.
Wellen, a 5-9 senior, is a Class 3A honorable mention all-state selection. A key player on the Bulldogs team that placed third in the Class 3A state tournament a year ago, Wellen averaged 17.7 points, 5 rebounds, two assists and three steals per game for a Bulldogs team that finished 29-4 and reached the Class 3A sectional title game.
Class 4A First Team
Name
School
Year
Brea Beal
Rock Island
Sophomore
Marlee Kyles
Elgin Larkin
Senior
Nadia Green
Homewood-Flossmoor
Senior
Makenzie Silvey
Edwardsville
Senior
Kaylee Bambule
Montini
Senior
Class 4A Second Team
Name
School
Year
Addaya Moore
Granite City
Senior
Rachel Pranger
Edwardsville
Junior
Carie Weinman
Glenbrook South
Senior
Grace Tworek
Fremd
Senior
Grace Loberg
Geneva
Senior
HONORABLE MENTION: Margaret Whitley (Geneva, Jr.), Vinisha Sherrod (Bishop McNamara, Sr.), Chatori Tyler (Argo, Jr.), Finess Dickson (Homewood-Flossmoor, Sr.), Julia Ruzevich (Marist, Sr.), Jordan King (Rockton Hononegah, So.), Ty Battle (Oswego East, Sr.), Eva Rubin (Homewood-Flossmoor, Sr.), Katie Jaseckas (Benet, Sr.), Jenejha Williams (Streamwood, Sr.), Kate Martin (Edwardsville, Jr.), Sydney Diekhoff (Pekin, Sr.), Daliyah Brown (Proviso East, Jr.), Claire Gritt (Hersey, Sr.), Tsimba Malonga (Benet, Jr.), Aaliyah Patty (Montini, Jr.), Chrislyn Carr (Rock Island, Jr.)
Class 3A First Team
Name
School
Year
Allie Troeckler
Civic Memorial
Senior
Destiny Harden
Morgan Park
Senior
Abby Brockmeyer
Litchfield
Senior
Macy Weaver
Stillman Valley
Senior
Brandi Bisping
Morton
Senior
Class 3A Second Team
Class 3A Second team
Name
School
Year
Angela Perry
Rochester
Senior
Tekia Mack
Chicago Marshall
Senior
Kia Brooks
North Lawndale
Senior
Cymone Goodrich
South Shore
Senior
Jailynn Lawson
Peoria Central
Senior
HONORABLE MENTION: Abbee Sigel (Rock Falls, Jr.), Tenley Dowell (Morton, So.), Ashley Reiser (Antioch, Sr.), Sierra Thompson (Mattoon, Sr.), Kourtney Crane (Peoria Richwoods, Jr.), Raven Hughes (Normal U-High, Sr.), Juliunn Redmond (Chicago Marshall, Sr.), Terrinique Battle (Simeon, Sr.), Kara Shimko (Queen of Peace, Sr.), Madison Wellen (Highland, Sr.), Sabrina Baxa (Oak Forest, Sr.), Julie Luna (Olney, Jr.), Avery Jackson (Mattoon, Sr.), Kaelyn Froebe (Lincoln, Jr.), Lyric Boone (Rochester, Sr.), Jamyra McChristine (Simeon, Sr.)
