Girls Basketball

March 2, 2017 10:38 PM

Several metro-east athletes named to all-state basketball teams

By Dean Criddle

dcriddle@bnd.com

Edwardsville senior Makenzie Silvey is one of three Tigers who were named to the Associated Press Class 4A girls all-state basketball team, which was announced Thursday.

An honorable-mention all-state selection a year ago, the 5-foot-10 Silvey was honored as first team all-state selection during the 2016-17 season as she has helped Edwardsville to a 31-0 record heading into the Class 4A state tournament semifinals Friday in Normal. In addition, Edwardsville junior Rachel Pranger was named as a second-team all-state selection, and junior Kate Martin was chosen as an honorable-mention selection.

Granite City senior Addaya Moore was also named a second-team all-state selection.

A three-year starter for Edwardsville, Silvey is averaging 15.9 points per game and shooting 45 percent from the field (186 of 413). The Southern Illinois University Carbondale recruit also averages 3.1 rebounds, 3.65 assists and nearly two steals per game.

Pranger, an athletic, 6-0 junior, is a second-team all-state selection for the second year in a row. She averages 13.3 points, making 48 percent from the field while pulling down a team leading 8.1 rebounds and handing out 2.65 assists per game. Martin, also a 6-foot junior, averages 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, almost three assists and three steals per game.

Moore, who will play college basketball at the University of Illinois, is a 6-1 senior who led the Southwestern Conference in scoring at 21.5 points per game. Moore also averaged 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 steals this season. Moore was also fourth in the St. Louis area with 104 blocked shots, an average of nearly five a game for a Warriors team that finished 9-15.

Troeckler, Wellen earn Class 3A accolades

Civic Memorial senior Allie Troeckler and Highland senior Madison Wellen were named to the Class 3A all-state team.

The 5-11 Troeckler is a first team all-state selection. Headed to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Troeckler led the St. Louis area in scoring, averaging 23.4 points per game for an Eagles tam that finished 31-3 and reached the Class 3A super-sectional, where it lost to Rochester.

The Eagles career leader in nearly every offensive category, Troeckler finished her career with 2,677 points and 1,090 rebounds.

Wellen, a 5-9 senior, is a Class 3A honorable mention all-state selection. A key player on the Bulldogs team that placed third in the Class 3A state tournament a year ago, Wellen averaged 17.7 points, 5 rebounds, two assists and three steals per game for a Bulldogs team that finished 29-4 and reached the Class 3A sectional title game.

Class 4A First Team

Name

School

Year

Brea Beal

Rock Island

Sophomore

Marlee Kyles

Elgin Larkin

Senior

Nadia Green

Homewood-Flossmoor

Senior

Makenzie Silvey

Edwardsville

Senior

Kaylee Bambule

Montini

Senior

Class 4A Second Team

Name

School

Year

Addaya Moore

Granite City

Senior

Rachel Pranger

Edwardsville

Junior

Carie Weinman

Glenbrook South

Senior

Grace Tworek

Fremd

Senior

Grace Loberg

Geneva

Senior

HONORABLE MENTION: Margaret Whitley (Geneva, Jr.), Vinisha Sherrod (Bishop McNamara, Sr.), Chatori Tyler (Argo, Jr.), Finess Dickson (Homewood-Flossmoor, Sr.), Julia Ruzevich (Marist, Sr.), Jordan King (Rockton Hononegah, So.), Ty Battle (Oswego East, Sr.), Eva Rubin (Homewood-Flossmoor, Sr.), Katie Jaseckas (Benet, Sr.), Jenejha Williams (Streamwood, Sr.), Kate Martin (Edwardsville, Jr.), Sydney Diekhoff (Pekin, Sr.), Daliyah Brown (Proviso East, Jr.), Claire Gritt (Hersey, Sr.), Tsimba Malonga (Benet, Jr.), Aaliyah Patty (Montini, Jr.), Chrislyn Carr (Rock Island, Jr.)

Class 3A First Team

Name

School

Year

Allie Troeckler

Civic Memorial

Senior

Destiny Harden

Morgan Park

Senior

Abby Brockmeyer

Litchfield

Senior

Macy Weaver

Stillman Valley

Senior

Brandi Bisping

Morton

Senior

Class 3A Second Team

Class 3A Second team

Name

School

Year

Angela Perry

Rochester

Senior

Tekia Mack

Chicago Marshall

Senior

Kia Brooks

North Lawndale

Senior

Cymone Goodrich

South Shore

Senior

Jailynn Lawson

Peoria Central

Senior

HONORABLE MENTION: Abbee Sigel (Rock Falls, Jr.), Tenley Dowell (Morton, So.), Ashley Reiser (Antioch, Sr.), Sierra Thompson (Mattoon, Sr.), Kourtney Crane (Peoria Richwoods, Jr.), Raven Hughes (Normal U-High, Sr.), Juliunn Redmond (Chicago Marshall, Sr.), Terrinique Battle (Simeon, Sr.), Kara Shimko (Queen of Peace, Sr.), Madison Wellen (Highland, Sr.), Sabrina Baxa (Oak Forest, Sr.), Julie Luna (Olney, Jr.), Avery Jackson (Mattoon, Sr.), Kaelyn Froebe (Lincoln, Jr.), Lyric Boone (Rochester, Sr.), Jamyra McChristine (Simeon, Sr.)

