Edwardsville girls advance to state final

In 40 years since Illinois high school girls were given the chance to compete for a state basketball champion, just eight large-school teams have finished off their titles with a perfect record.
Edwardsville is just one win away from being the ninth.
The Tigers (32-0) overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to defeat Lombard Montini Catholic, 37-35, in the Class 4A semifinals on the campus of Illinois State University Friday.
They'll go for their unblemished state championship — their first in program history — at Redbird Arena Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
Senior Makenzie Silvey scored the game-winning shot from the baseline with 22 seconds left.
Montini twice built 12-point leads, first opening the game on a 14-2 run, then taking a 18-6 lead on a behind-the-back dribble-drive by senior Claudia Kunzer that faked Edwardsville freshman Quierra Love out of position.
But a 13-2 Tigers' run, highlighted by Makenzie Silvey's 3-pointer and another long jump-shot, tied the game at 20-apiece. Kunzer gave the Lady Broncos a 22-20 halftime lead with a pair of free throws with 1.8 seconds left.
Edwarsdville overcame a 2-for-14 performance from the field in the first quarter to shoot 50 percent in the second. Montini didn't help itself with nine turnovers in the half.
Return to bnd.com later for more
Comments