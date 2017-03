Edwardsville girls basketball team talks about advancing to 4A title game

The Edwardsville High School Tigers defeated the Lombard Montini Catholic High School Broncos 37-35 in the IHSA Class 4A state semfinals played on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal, IL. Here, Edwardsville head coach and members of her team discuss their semifinal win . The Tigers will be playing for their first state championship Saturday.