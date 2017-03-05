Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

The Edwardsville IL High School Tigers girls basketball team, from Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO, lost to the Geneva IL Community High School Vikings 41-40 in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal IL. Edwardsville's Rachel Pranger gave the Tigers a one-point lead with 23 seconds left, but Geneva's Stephanie Hart scored 18 seconds later to give the Vikings their first title.
