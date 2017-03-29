O’Fallon’s Marta Durk commits to Missouri S&T

0:42 Work continues on MetroBikeLink trail bridge Pause

1:00 Candidate Libby Barbeau talks about why you should vote for her

1:55 Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors

4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election

3:43 St. Clair County ranks low in overall health in Illinois counties

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:42 Collinsville girls soccer beats Edwardsville in second overtime

2:13 Bride puts generations of family wedding dresses on display

0:20 Belleville mayoral debate coin toss