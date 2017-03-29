O’Fallon’s Marta Durk commits to Missouri S&T

O’Fallon senior Marta Durk accepted a scholarship offer to attend and play basketball at Missouri S&T University in Rolla, Mo., beginning in the 2017-18 season.
A three-year starter for coach Ryan Massey at O’Fallon, Durk also considered Drury College and Saint Ambrose University.
“It’s a program which has struggled in the last couple of years but is rebuilding a little bit and headed in the right direction,” Durk said. “I really like coach (Alan) Eads and the girls on the team. It’s a place where I think I’ll be able to compete and hopefully get a chance to play early in my college career.”
Second in scoring in the Southwestern Conference to Granite City senior and University of Illinois recruit Addaya Moore, Durk averaged 18.6 points per game for an O’Fallon team that finished 19-10 and was runner-up to Edwardsville in the SWC.
Durk finished her Panthers career with 1,302 points, second only to former University of Missouri standout EeTisha Riddle, who finished with more than 1,700 points as a Panther.
Durk spent much of last summer in the gym, working to increase her shooting range, and during her senior season shot a career best 53 percent from the field and made 42 percent of her 3-point attempts.
“As a basketball coach, you love seeing kids who put in the time working to improve achieve their goals. Marta is one of those players,” Massey said. “I’m just pleased for her and her family that she’s found a place where I think she could go and contribute. She’s one of these kids who gives you everything she’s got every second she is on the floor. She just loves to compete.”
Missouri S&T finished 10-16 a year ago. The Miners were 5-13 in the GLVC, with one of their wins coming against league rival McKendree University.
“The program has talent, and I really like coach Eads and how the offense they run is similar to the one we run at O’Fallon. They play fast, and I like that,” Durk said, “I know I have to continue to get stronger, and I’m working on that. They recruited me as a No. 2 (shooting guard), so I’ll work hard on my perimeter shooting.
“I’m looking forward to the future.”
