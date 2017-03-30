Garrett resigns position as coach at Belleville West

After two seasons, Seth Garrett has resigned as the head girls basketball coach at Belleville West High School.
Garrett, who has been either a high school assistant or head coach since 2001, cited a desire to spend more time with his two children, ages 4 and 5.
Belleville West Athletic Director Lee Meyer said on Thursday that the job has been posted and the search for a new coach has begun.
Garrett led Belleville West to back-to-back 18-12 seasons in his two years.
“I’ve been been coaching basketball since 2001. That’s 16 years of being on a staff and that’s something I don’t take lightly,” Garrett said. “I still love the the sport and really enjoy the competition. I don’t know if I’m done forever coaching the game.
“But with my family, having two two children at home and the time and demands involved in being a head coach and trying to take care of my family, it was tough. My first priority is to do what is best for them. I just had to make the best decision for myself, my wife and my kids. It was just time to step down.”
Garrett took over for Clayton Fisher following the 2014-15 season. This past year, West finished in the upper half of the Southwestern Conference, won the O’Fallon Thanksgiving Tournament and placed second in the Highland Tournament in January.
The Maroons season ended with a loss to Belleville East at the Class 4A Collinsville Regional.
Garrett’s replacement will inherit three returning starters at the start of next season: Sydney Thurwalker, Kaylee Hanger and B’Aunce Carter will return in 2017-18.
“When you get a group of kids who work hard toward a goal and then are able to achieve success because of that effort, that is very rewarding and I will miss that part of it,” Garrett said. “I still love to compete and I’m sure there will be Tuesday and Thursday nights where I will miss it even more.”
