O’Fallon girls basketball coach resigns

After 12 successful seasons in the Southwestern Conference, Ryan Massey has resigned as the girls basketball coach at O’Fallon Township High School.
Citing a “new and exciting job opportunity,” Massey turned in his letter of resignation two weeks ago. Also an assistant girls track and field coach, Massey’s last day at O’Fallon High School was Friday.
Massey’s new job will be in sales with the Allergan Company.
“It (the new job) is a great opportunity and one that I felt, and I’m being honest with you, had to be done for my wife and I and our relationship and for our children,” Massey said on Thursday. “It’s bittersweet for me because I’ve been here (O’Fallon High School) for 12 years, and I love to coach.
“In basketball, we’ve had success and with coach Neil (James) and (Pat) Hasenstab with the girls track and field program. We’ve taken that program to where it was 12 years ago to where it is now. That’s what I’ll miss the most, and that’s the relationships with the other coaches and teachers here at O’Fallon High School.”
Massey steps down after leading the Panthers to its finest season in his coaching tenure. Led by senior Marta Durk, O’Fallon finished 19-10 during the 2016-17 season and placed second in the Southwestern Conference behind Class 4A state tournament runner-up Edwardsville.
But for Massey, the wins and losses were just a small part of being the coach of the O’Fallon program for the past 12 years.
“We’ve probably lost some games that we should have won and won some that we shouldn’t have, but coaching this basketball team has been a wonderful experience,” Massey said. “The relationships I’ve built with the young ladies which have gone through here have been tremendous. To see them go on to college, get their degrees and become responsible young adults and to know that maybe I had a small role in helping them achieve their goals, is tremendously rewarding.
“Being here 12 years now, some of these former athletes are now coaching and teaching. That’s great to see.”
One of things Massey is looking forward to is spending more time coaching and helping his kids become involved in sports. Massey’s wife, Melissa Massey, is the head girls volleyball coach at O’Fallon High School.
“I’m not getting out of coaching. I have four kids and with three boys, I’ll be helping out with their teams. I can’t tell you how much I’m looking forward to that,” Massey said. “And I’ll still be around. With Melissa coaching the girls volleyball team at O’Fallon, I’ll be here supporting the Panthers volleyball program.”
Massey will begins his new job Monday. But he will always be appreciative of the O’Fallon administration for its support.
“The staff and administration here at O’Fallon have been very supportive, and I also am very appreciative of the help and support of our athletic director Todd Moeller,” Massey said. “O’Fallon girls basketball has a bright future. We had an excellent sophomore class this year, and the freshmen team has several outstanding players coming in next year. Whoever the new coach is will have a lot to work with.”
Comments