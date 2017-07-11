Seaberry named new Mascoutah High School girls basketball coach

The Mississippi Valley Conference has added new member to its head coaching fraternity with the announcement that Robert Seaberry has been named as the girls basketball coach at Mascoutah High School.
A Chicago native and former head girls coach Mascoutah Middle School, Seaberry takes over for former Indians standout Bec Harris, who resigned after only one season. The Indians were 5-23 and struggled to compete in an MVC which continued to be dominated by Class 3A state powers Civic Memorial and Highland.
Seaberry, whose coaching resume includes stints in Wisconsin and California, was an assistant at Mascoutah last season.
“With me being an assistant coach last year and a coach at the middle school before that, it makes the transition easier both me and the players,’’ Seaberry said. “I know them, and they know me and what I expect. I like what I see so far this summer.
“We’re playing in the Southwestern Illinois College Summer League, and while we don’t have much size, I think we’ll be quick.’’
And if Seaberry has his way, the Indians will be the best conditioned team in the MVC beginning in the 2017-18 season. A former high school player at Chicago Steinmetz, Seaberry will stress an up-tempo style of play for his Indians program.
“I was a big follower of the (University of Nevada-Las Vegas) Running Rebels when they were strong a few years ago, and they played an up-tempo style from the opening tip-off to the final horn,” Seaberry said. “We’re going to get the ball and go, and on defense we’re going to press and get after teams. With our lack of size, we will have to be in condition so that, by the fourth quarter, we might wear teams down.
“I know Highland and Civic Memorial will be very good again. We just want to be able to compete. If we can compete, we can win games.”
