These nine players helped get their teams off to solid starts last week

▪ Edwardsville senior Kate Martin helped get the Tigers off to a good start, scoring 23 points in a 66-40 win over Chatham-Glenwood. A University of Iowa recruit, Martin was 8-of-11 from the floor for Edwardsville which placed second in the Class 4A State Tournament a year ago.

▪  Lebanon senior all-state guard Kendra Bass and twin sister Krista Bass combined for 93 points in three games as the Greyhounds eased to the championship of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic. The Bass sisters each scored 14 points in a 64-42 win over Greenville in the title game.

▪ Civic Memorial senior Kaylee Eaton averaged 19.3 points as the Eagles opened their season with three lopsided wins at the Taylorville Thanksgiving Tournament.

▪ Highland guards Rece Portell and Ellie Brown helped the Highland Bulldogs get off to a good start last week at the Salem Thanksgiving Tournament. Picking up the scoring left by the graduation of Alex LaPorta and Madison Wellen, Portell (16 ppg.) and Brown (14.7 ppg.) were solid in wins over Centralia, Carterville and Althoff.

▪ Junior sharpshooter Emily Reinneck connected on 5-of-7 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and scored 25 points as Lebanon improved to 3-0 with a 22-point win over Greenville in the championship game of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic.

▪ Mater Dei sophomore Shannon Lampe averaged 15 points and earned the tournament most valuable player award as she helped the Knights place second at the Alton Tip-Off Classic.

▪ Senior Sydney Thurwalker made her debut as an O’Fallon Panther a memorable one as she scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the Panthers season-opening 68-51 win over Chatham-Glenwood at the O’Fallon Thanksgiving Tournament. A transfer from Belleville West, Thurwalker added five steals and three assists.

