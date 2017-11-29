Who’s on top of area girls basketball polls?

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (5)
4-0
2.
Civic Memorial
5-0
3.
O’Fallon
4-0
4.
Highland
4-1
5.
Central
4-1
Also receiving votes: Belleville East (2-3), Collinsville (3-1), East St. Louis (1-0), Triad (3-1), Freeburg (2-0), Jerseyville (4-1)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Lebanon (4)
6-0
2.
Okawville (1)
5-0
3.
Nashville
3-1
4.
Mater Dei
2-1
5.
Red Bud
6-1
Also receiving votes: Carlyle (5-0), Marquette (5-1), Wesclin (3-4), Gibault (4-1), Father McGivney (4-2), Althoff (3-4), New Athens (2-3)
