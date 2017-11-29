These 12 girls basketball players posted impressive numbers in the past week

▪ Marquette senior Peyton Kline scored 30 points in two games this week as the Explorers improved to 5-1 with wins over Gillespie (61-50) and Madison (68-29).
▪ Carlyle junior Brooklynn Smith combined with senior Kaylee Perez for 22 points as the Indians (5-0) defeated Nokomis 42-37 on Friday in the title game of the Litchfield Girls Thanksgiving Tournament. Smith then tallied 22 points on Monday as Carlyle opened Cahokia Conference play with a 50-41 win over Wesclin.
▪ Bria King and Faith Liljegren scored 17 points each as Collinsville (3-1) defeated Mount Vernon 61-40 on Saturday in the third-place game of the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament.
▪ University of Iowa recruit Kate Martin scored 24 points to lead a trio of Edwardsville players in double figures as the Tigers (4-0) wrapped up a perfect week at the O’Fallon Thanksgiving Tournament with a 69-38 win over Hazelwood Central.
▪ Father McGivney freshman Anna McKee scored 21 points as the Griffins raised their record to 4-2 with a 44-18 win over Dupo on Monday. McKee is averaging 18.3 points in the first six games of her high school career.
▪ Freeburg junior Colleen Cockrell scored 18 points to help the Midgets improve to 2-0 with a 54-43 win over Columbia in a Cahokia Conference game Monday.
▪ Jerseyville freshman Clare Breden scored a career-high 24 points as the Panthers opened Mississippi Valley Conference play with a 61-31 win over Waterloo on Monday. Breden is averaging 15 points in her first five high school games.
▪ Lebanon junior Emily Reinneck scored 22 points as the Class 1A state power Greyhounds defeated Marissa 61-33 in their Cahokia Conference season opener. The Greyhounds improved to 6-0 with the victory.
▪ O’Fallon senior Sydney Thurwalker continued to showcase her talents in her first two weeks as a Panther. A transfer from Belleville West, Thurwalker scored 28 points as O’Fallon wrapped up a 4-0 mark at the O’Fallon Thanksgiving Tournament with easy wins over McCluer North and Hazelwood Central.
▪ Red Bud senior Sophie Richards continued her excellent early season play for the Musketeers, who at 6-1 are off to one of the best starts in recent school history. Averaging a team-high 15.5 points, Richards scored 13 points in Red Bud’s 31-25 win over Waterloo this week.
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (5)
4-0
2.
Civic Memorial
5-0
3.
O’Fallon
4-0
4.
Highland
4-1
5.
Central
4-1
Also receiving votes: Belleville East (2-3), Collinsville (3-1), East St. Louis (1-0), Triad (3-1), Freeburg (2-0), Jerseyville (4-1)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Lebanon (4)
6-0
2.
Okawville (1)
5-0
3.
Nashville
3-1
4.
Mater Dei
2-1
5.
Red Bud
6-1
Also receiving votes: Carlyle (5-0), Marquette (5-1), Wesclin (3-4), Gibault (4-1), Father McGivney (4-2), Althoff (3-4), New Athens (2-3)
