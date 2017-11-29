Girls Basketball

These 12 girls basketball players posted impressive numbers in the past week

By Dean Criddle

dcriddle@bnd.com

November 29, 2017 10:29 PM

▪ Marquette senior Peyton Kline scored 30 points in two games this week as the Explorers improved to 5-1 with wins over Gillespie (61-50) and Madison (68-29).

▪ Carlyle junior Brooklynn Smith combined with senior Kaylee Perez for 22 points as the Indians (5-0) defeated Nokomis 42-37 on Friday in the title game of the Litchfield Girls Thanksgiving Tournament. Smith then tallied 22 points on Monday as Carlyle opened Cahokia Conference play with a 50-41 win over Wesclin.

▪ Bria King and Faith Liljegren scored 17 points each as Collinsville (3-1) defeated Mount Vernon 61-40 on Saturday in the third-place game of the Nashville Thanksgiving Tournament.

▪ University of Iowa recruit Kate Martin scored 24 points to lead a trio of Edwardsville players in double figures as the Tigers (4-0) wrapped up a perfect week at the O’Fallon Thanksgiving Tournament with a 69-38 win over Hazelwood Central.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Father McGivney freshman Anna McKee scored 21 points as the Griffins raised their record to 4-2 with a 44-18 win over Dupo on Monday. McKee is averaging 18.3 points in the first six games of her high school career.

▪ Freeburg junior Colleen Cockrell scored 18 points to help the Midgets improve to 2-0 with a 54-43 win over Columbia in a Cahokia Conference game Monday.

▪ Jerseyville freshman Clare Breden scored a career-high 24 points as the Panthers opened Mississippi Valley Conference play with a 61-31 win over Waterloo on Monday. Breden is averaging 15 points in her first five high school games.

▪ Lebanon junior Emily Reinneck scored 22 points as the Class 1A state power Greyhounds defeated Marissa 61-33 in their Cahokia Conference season opener. The Greyhounds improved to 6-0 with the victory.

▪ O’Fallon senior Sydney Thurwalker continued to showcase her talents in her first two weeks as a Panther. A transfer from Belleville West, Thurwalker scored 28 points as O’Fallon wrapped up a 4-0 mark at the O’Fallon Thanksgiving Tournament with easy wins over McCluer North and Hazelwood Central.

▪ Red Bud senior Sophie Richards continued her excellent early season play for the Musketeers, who at 6-1 are off to one of the best starts in recent school history. Averaging a team-high 15.5 points, Richards scored 13 points in Red Bud’s 31-25 win over Waterloo this week.

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (5)

4-0

2.

Civic Memorial

5-0

3.

O’Fallon

4-0

4.

Highland

4-1

5.

Central

4-1

Also receiving votes: Belleville East (2-3), Collinsville (3-1), East St. Louis (1-0), Triad (3-1), Freeburg (2-0), Jerseyville (4-1)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Lebanon (4)

6-0

2.

Okawville (1)

5-0

3.

Nashville

3-1

4.

Mater Dei

2-1

5.

Red Bud

6-1

Also receiving votes: Carlyle (5-0), Marquette (5-1), Wesclin (3-4), Gibault (4-1), Father McGivney (4-2), Althoff (3-4), New Athens (2-3)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

    The Edwardsville IL High School Tigers girls basketball team, from Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO, lost to the Geneva IL Community High School Vikings 41-40 in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal IL. Edwardsville's Rachel Pranger gave the Tigers a one-point lead with 23 seconds left, but Geneva's Stephanie Hart scored 18 seconds later to give the Vikings their first title.

Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short 0:35

Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short
Edwardsville girls basketball team talks about advancing to 4A title game 3:53

Edwardsville girls basketball team talks about advancing to 4A title game
Silvey's shot sends Edwardsville girls basketball to state final 0:18

Silvey's shot sends Edwardsville girls basketball to state final

View More Video