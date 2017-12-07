Metro-east high school girls basketball polls

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (6)
6-0
2.
Civic Memorial
7-0
3.
O’Fallon
6-0
4.
Highland
6-1
5.
East St. Louis
4-0
Also receiving votes: Central (5-1), Belleville East (2-5), Freeburg (4-0),
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Lebanon (6)
9-0
2.
Okawville (1)
7-0
3.
Nashville
5-2
4.
Mater Dei
3-2
5.
Red Bud
6-3
Also receiving votes: Carlyle (5-3), Marquette (7-1), New Athens (5-4), Gibault (6-2)
