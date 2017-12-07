Girls Basketball

Metro-east high school girls basketball polls

December 07, 2017 10:21 PM

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (6)

6-0

2.

Civic Memorial

7-0

3.

O’Fallon

6-0

4.

Highland

6-1

5.

East St. Louis

4-0

Also receiving votes: Central (5-1), Belleville East (2-5), Freeburg (4-0),

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Lebanon (6)

9-0

2.

Okawville (1)

7-0

3.

Nashville

5-2

4.

Mater Dei

3-2

5.

Red Bud

6-3

Also receiving votes: Carlyle (5-3), Marquette (7-1), New Athens (5-4), Gibault (6-2)

