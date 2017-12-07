These 16 players sizzled on the hardwood in the past week

▪ Althoff junior Tiffani Siekmann scored 15 points and made all four 3-point attempts as the Crusaders defeated Marion 63-57 on Thursday. Siekmann had five 3-point baskets in a 50-47 loss to Carbondale on Tuesday.
▪ Marquette junior Lauren Fischer scored 40 points as the Explorers (7-1) posted a pair of wins. Fischer had 18 points in a 75-21 win over Brussels then came back with a 22-point effort Tuesday in leading her team past Hillsboro 59-54.
▪ Continuing to pick up the slack for injured point guard Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East junior Bryce Dowell scored 20 points in a 60-59 loss to the O’Fallon Panthers in a Southwestern Conference game.
▪ The second leading scorer in the St. Louis area, Belleville West senior Kwanisha Quarles scored 33 points as the Maroons blasted past Granite City 75-21 to pick up their first win of the season. Quarles is averaging 22.3 points per game.
▪ Carlyle standouts Brooklynn Smith and Molly Diekemper combined for 43 points in a 70-60 Cahokia Conference loss to Columbia earlier this week. Diekemper scored 24 points while Smith dropped in 19 for the Indians (5-3).
▪ The Columbia Eagles high-scoring duo of Sophia Bonaldi and Whitney Edwards combined for 49 points in the Eagles’ 70-60 win over Carlyle. Bonaldi led the Eagles attack with 26 points, while Edwards chipped in with 23.
▪ East St. Louis junior Mya Glanton kept the Flyerettes rolling Tuesday with a double-double in a 75-30 win over Collinsville. The 6-foot Glanton scored 24 points and added 22 rebounds as East St. Louis improved to 4-0 for the season.
▪ Edwardsville senior Kate Martin continued to stake her claim as the top player in the Southwestern Conference as Edwardsville (7-0) continued to dominate in league play. Martin scored 28 points in the Tigers’ 75-31 win over Collinsville and 22 points in a 35-point victory over Belleville East.
▪ Lily Oliver and Kayla Mueller combined for 30 points Monday as Freeburg (4-0) remained undefeated with a 48-15 win over Wesclin. Oliver led the Midgets attack with 17 points while Mueller chipped in with 15.
▪ Gibault forward Ashlyn Wightman had 29 points and chipped in with 20 rebounds as the Hawks improved to 6-2 on Tuesday with a 52-42 win over Madison.
▪ Highland sophomore point guard Ellie Brown scored 19 points in back-to-back games as the Bulldogs opened the Mississippi Valley Conference season with wins over Triad (65-30) and Jerseyville (65-41). The Bulldogs are 6-1 for the season.
▪ Lebanon junior Emily Reinneck continues to lead a balanced attack as the Class 1A state power Greyhounds (9-0) remained undefeated and unchallenged in the first month of the 2017-18 season. Reinneck scored 18 points in a 49-25 win over Red Bud and 15 points in a 78-12 win over Dupo.
▪ O’Fallon sharpshooter Ashley Schloer continued to help the Panthers remain undefeated with a pair of solid efforts last week. Schloer scored 19 points in the Panthers 60-59 win over Belleville East before scoring 11 points in a 48-24 triumph over Alton.
