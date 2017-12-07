Basketball Roundup: Belleville East girls score big win over East St. Louis

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lancers get big win against East St. Louis
Belleville East battled back from a seven-point halftime hole to defeat East St. Louis 64-51 in Southwestern Conference play Thursday.
It was the Flyers’ first loss of the season and the Lancers’ first in three games.
Never miss a local story.
“We didn’t have a good start in the O’Fallon tournament and it rolled right into games with O’Fallon and Edwardsville,” said Belleville East head coach Amanda Kemezys. “This was a good win and we really needed it. Hopefully we can keep the momentum rolling.”
Kayla Rainey, who had missed the last two games with an ankle sprain, returned to the lineup to score 12 points. The junior also had 10 assists, many to B’Aunce Carter, who scored a game-high 17 points.
Bryce Dowell and Brittney Nitz also got in on the scoring with 13 and nine respectively.
Kemezys said Rainey’s return made a big difference.
“She changes the way the game is played,” the third-year coach said. “She has such great court awareness and makes good decisions. I don’t know how many times she set up B’Aunce, but they got into a little bit of a roll that got us going.”
Belleville East (3-5) next next plays at home against Belleville West on Tuesday. East St. Louis (4-1) also will be at home Tuesday against Hazelwood East.
Althoff back on winning track
The Althoff Crusaders got back on the winning track after consecutive losses with a 52-29 victory over Mascoutah on Thursday.
Tiffani Siekmann scored 16 points and Katie Wemhoener added 12 to lead the way for Althoff. Claire Franke added nine.
Althoff (4-6) will be at home Saturday against Belleville West. Mascoutah (0-8) travels to Salem, also Saturday.
Mascoutah
5
4
14
6
—
29
Althoff
19
7
9
17
—
52
Mascoutah (29):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Althoff (52):
Tiffani Siekmann 16; Katie Wemhoener 12; Claire Franke 9; Anaya Davis 5; Addie Burris 4; Payton Jackson 2; Megan Lewis 1
Totals:
FG-20 (7 3-point FG) FT-2/6 PF-12.
Edwardsville dominates in SWC, beats West
The class 4A state runners-up from last season scored a lopsided win in Southwestern Conference play Thursday, defeating Belleville West 71-17.
Kate Martin scored a game-high 22 points, while Rachel Pranger added 18 and Jaylen Townsend added 13. It was the third straight conference game in which the Tigers have scored more than 70 points. They have won those games by an average margin of 44 points.
Shaniah Nunn led West with eight points.
Edwardsville (7-0) next travels to Normal on Saturday. West (1-5) faces Althoff on Saturday.
Edwardsville
26
18
15
12
—
71
Belleville West
3
2
6
6
—
17
Edwardsville (71):
Kate Martin 22; Rachel Pranger 18; Jaylen Townsend 13; Myriah Noodel-Haywood 9; Katelynne Roberts 4; Morgan Hulme 3; Quierra Love 2
Totals:
FG-28 (2 3-point FG) FT-13/16 PF-10.
Belleville West (17):
Shaniah Nunn 8; TyKiaza Jones 3; Mikayla Chapman 2; Kwanisha Quarles 2; Brittney Walker 2
Totals:
FG-8 (0 3-point FG) FT-1/6 PF-8.
O’Fallon girls continue to roll
Junior Ashley Schloer scored a career-high 27 points to lead the O’Fallon Panthers to a 70-41 win over Collinsville on Thursday.
It was Schloer’s third straight double-figure performance and the Panthers’ seventh win without a loss this season. The Panthers also got 15 points from Sydney Thurwalker and 14 from Jayla Stubblefield.
O’Fallon led by just six points at halftime, but outscored the Kahoks in the second half by 23.
Bria King led Collinsville with 15 points. Faith Liljegren added 10 in the loss.
O’Fallon (7-) next plays at Granite City on Monday. Collinsville (3-4) plays at Triad on Saturday.
Collinsville
10
17
9
5
—
41
O’Fallon
15
18
19
18
—
70
Collinsville (41):
Bria King 15; Faith Liljegren 10; Antoinette Buehne 7; Venise Govan 6; Valerie Weeks 3
Totals:
FG-15 (7 3-point FG) FT-4/8 PF-16.
O’Fallon (70):
Ashley Schloer 27; Sydney Thurwalker 15; Jayla Stubblefield 14; Kayla Gordon 6; Courtney Keller 3; Amelia Bell 2; Reyna Bullock 2; Makayla Best 1
Totals:
FG-27 (4 3-point FG) FT-12/23 PF-9.
Highland wins fourth in a row
Highland rallied ahead to a 28-point halftime lead and cruised to a 74-23 Mississippi Conference victory over Waterloo.
The Bulldogs (7-1) next travel to Centralia on Monday. Waterloo (1-8) faces Red Bud at the Gibault tournament Tuesday.
Highland
18
21
20
15
—
74
Waterloo
7
4
7
5
—
23
Highland (74):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Waterloo (23):
Sydney Luedeman 12; Haley Aldridge 7; Riley Diekman 2; Ali Scace 2
Totals:
FG-9 (2 3-point FG) FT-3/7 PF-12.
Central takes early lead to beat Columbia
A 13-point rally in the first quarter made all the difference for Central in a 45-33 Cahokia Conference win over Columbia on Thursday.
Columbia wasted a 15-point performance by Sophia Bonaldi with the loss, the Eagles’ second in a row.
Central (6-1) will be at home Monday for another Cahokia Conference game against Carlyle. Columbia (3-5) will be at the Gibault tournament Tuesday to face Roxana.
Central
17
11
10
7
—
45
Columbia
4
15
6
8
—
33
Breese Central (45):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Columbia (33):
Sophia Bonaldi 15; Whitney Edwards 8; Aryn Henke 7; Lexi Touchette 3
Totals:
FG-11 (2 3-point FG) FT-9/10 PF-5.
Freeburg at Carlyle, 7:45 p.m.
Freeburg remained undefeated with its 43-32 Cahokia Conference win at Carlyle on Thursday.
Molly Diekemper scored 14 points in the loss for the Indians. Brooklynn Smith added 12.
Freeburg (5-0) next travels to Lebanon on Monday. Carlyle (5-4) will be on the road Saturday against Pinckneyville.
Freeburg
8
15
11
9
—
43
Carlyle
10
8
10
4
—
32
Freeburg (43):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Carlyle (32):
Molly Diekemper 14; Brooklynn Smith 12; Kali Michael 2; Kaylee Perez 2; Kylee Smith 2
Totals:
FG-15 (0 3-point FG) FT-2/8 PF-14.
Marissa wins big against Pirates
Kenzie Kern scored 16 points and Hailey Krause added another 14 to lead Marissa to a dominating 63-22 win over Valmeyer.
The Meteors led by just 10 at the half, but were up by 35 by the end of the third quarter. Seven other players scored for Marissa.
Valmeyer was led by Tinleigh Jakmauskas, who scored 14.
Marissa (4-3) next travels to Metro-East Lutheran on Monday. Valmeyer (0-7) will play in the Gibault tournament Monday against Alton Marquette.
Marissa
15
9
28
11
—
63
Valmeyer
5
9
3
5
—
22
Marissa (63):
Kenzie Kern 16; Hailey Krause 14; Reesha Bievenue 8; Kyla Krause 7; Macey Schreiber 6; Emily Smith 5; Paige Hand 3; Bridget Fulton 2; Taylor Wyninegar 2
Totals:
FG-24 (3 3-point FG) FT-12/15 PF-13.
Valmeyer (22):
Tinleigh Jakimauskas 14; McKenna Litteken 4; Lexi Davis 2; Brooke Maus 2
Totals:
FG-7 (2 3-point FG) FT-6/12 PF-4.
Wood River drops Dupo
Kayla Brantley scored a game-high 10 points to lead Wood River to a 44-16 win at Dupo on Thursday.
Micayla Koonce led Dupo with six points.
Dupo (1-8) will be back at home against Red Bud on Saturday. Wood River (3-3) will be on the road to Kincaid South Fork, also Saturday.
Wood River
9
8
10
17
—
44
Dupo
6
6
2
2
—
16
Wood River (44):
Kayla Brantley 10; LeighAnn Nottke 9; Jayden Ulrich 8; Caitlyn LeMond 6; Kate Baskin 2; Fiona Hamiti 2; Aubrey Robinson 2; Sydney Slayden 2; Megan Wallendorff 2; Taylor Parmentier 1
Totals:
FG-16 (3 3-point FG) FT-9/13 PF-14.
Dupo (16):
Micayla Koonce 6; Khourtney LaChance 5; Maddie Esmon 3; Cameron Foster 2
Totals:
FG-7 (1 3-point FG) FT-1/6 PF-12.
Comments