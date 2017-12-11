Monday’s metro-east basketball scores and highlights

GIRLS BASKETBALL
O’Fallon remains unbeaten with SWC win
The O’Fallon girls remain undefeated following their dominating 75-19 Southwestern Conference win at Granite City on Monday.
Three players reached double figures for the Panthers, who were led by Sydney Thurwalker’s 20 points. It was the second double-figure game for the senior transfer from Belleville West, who now is averaging 13 points per game. Thurwalker also leads O’Fallon with 7.6 rebounds per game.
Amelia Bell added 12 points for O’Fallon and Ashley Schloer pitched in 10.
O’Fallon (8-0) next faces Belleville East on Friday. The Panthers nipped the Lancers by a point Nov. 30. Granite City (1-3) plays at home against Edwardsville on Thursday.
O’Fallon
16
18
22
19
—
75
Granite City
6
4
2
7
—
19
O’Fallon (75):
Sydney Thurwalker 20; Amelia Bell 12; Ashley Schloer 10; Jayla Stubblefield 8; Kayla Gordon 6; Courtney Keller 5; Makayla Best 4; Reyna Bullock 4; McKenzie Chamberlain 2; Caroline Keller 2; Paige Mueller 2
Totals:
FG-29 (5 3-point FG) FT-12/24 PF-13.
Granite City (19):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Lebanon hands Freeburg its first loss
Kendra Bass and Madison Schoenfeld each scored 16 points to lead Lebanon to a 44-27 win over Freeburg.
Krista Bass and Emily Reinneck were the only others to put points on the board for the Greyhounds, who improved to 11-0 on the year.
It was Freeburg’s first loss of the season. Kayla Mueller led the Midgets with 13 points.
Freeburg, 5-1, next plays at Triad next Monday. Lebanon plays at home against New Athens on Friday.
Freeburg
0
6
10
11
—
27
Lebanon
10
7
20
7
—
44
Freeburg (27):
Kayla Mueller 13; Haley Kimes 6; Colleen Cockrell 4; Abby Mirly 2; Kayla Whitworth 2
Totals:
FG-11 (2 3-point FG) FT-3/6 PF-12.
Lebanon (44):
Kendra Bass 16; Madison Schoenfeld 16; Krista Bass 6; Emily Reinneck 6
Totals:
FG-18 (1 3-point FG) FT-7/12 PF-10.
Triad gets non-conference win at home
Triad defeated Wesclin 44-27 in non-conference play Monday.
Ali Barisch led the Knights with 11 points, while Krista Cochran pitched in eight.
For Wesclin, Ellie Wessel scored nine and Jenna Haselhorst scored eight.
Triad (5-3) plays at Jerseyville on Thursday. Wesclin (3-8) will be at home against Central, also Thursday.
Wesclin
11
0
10
6
—
27
Triad
9
13
14
8
—
44
Wesclin (27):
Ellie Wessel 9; Jenna Haselhorst 8; Mckenzie Hancock 4; Abby Norbury 4; Kaylee Thaler 2
Totals:
FG-11 (1 3-point FG) FT-4/7 PF-9.
Triad (44):
Ali Barisch 11; Krista Cochran 8; Caleigh Miller 7; Heather Rood 5; Riley Fandrey 4; Molly Suess 4; Jordan Wilson 3; Brooke Renspurger 2
Totals:
FG-18 (3 3-point FG) FT-5/9 PF-11.
Civic Memorial at Collinsville
Civic Memorial continues to roll, running its season record to 10-0 with a 66-48 win at Collinsville on Monday.
Three Kahoks scored in double figures in the loss, including Antoinette Buehne’s 15 points plus 11 from Faith Lilegren and 10 from Valerie Weeks.
Collinsville (3-6) next plays at Alton on Thursday. Civic Memorial travels to play St. Joseph on Saturday.
Civic Mem.
12
25
11
18
—
66
Collinsville
10
11
13
14
—
48
Civic Memorial (66):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Collinsville (48):
Antoinette Buehne 15; Faith Liljegren 11; Valerie Weeks 10; Bria King 8; Katie Fenton 2; Venise Govan 2
Totals:
FG-17 (8 3-point FG) FT-6/11 PF-9.
Central dominates Carlyle
Central jumped out to an eight-point first quarter lead and never looked back in a 53-20 Cahokia Conference win over Carlyle on Monday.
Central (7-1) next faces Wesclin on Thursday. Carlyle (6-5) plays at home against Hillsboro on Thursday.
Carlyle
7
5
4
4
—
20
Central
15
17
15
6
—
53
Carlyle (20):
Kaylee Perez 6; Brooklynn Smith 6; Molly Diekemper 4; Kayla Guetersloh 2; Meagan Holtmann 2
Totals:
FG-7 (0 3-point FG) FT-6/13 PF-9.
Breese Central (53):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Gibault wins Candy Cane Classic game
The Gibault Hawks tipped off their own Candy Cane Classic with a 30-21 win over Wood River on Monday.
Gibault held a 13-11 lead at the half, which widened to nine points by the end of the third quarter.
Ashlyn Wightman was the top scorer for Gibault with 10 points to go with five rebounds. Alexis Chambers pulled down 10 boards in the low-scoring contest. Maddie Davis contributed nine points and eight rebounds.
For Wood River, Kayla Brantley led with nine points.
Gibault improved to 7-2 while Wood River fell to 3-4.
Wood River
3
8
2
8
—
21
Gibault
6
7
9
8
—
30
Wood River (21):
Kayla Brantley 9; Fiona Hamiti 4; LeighAnn Nottke 4; Kate Baskin 2; Jayden Ulrich 2
Totals:
FG-10 (1 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-13.
Gibault (30):
Ashlyn Wightman 10; Maddie Davis 9; Sidney Wightman 5; Alexis Chambers 4; Abby Ready 2
Totals:
FG-12 (1 3-point FG) FT-5/11 PF-10.
Steeleville defeats Dupo
Dupo lost its eighth game in a row, falling to Steeleville on Monday, 60-20.
The Tigers were led by Micayla Koonce, who scored seven points while Khourtney LaChanced added six.
But Steeleville got a game-high 19 points from Sydney Hood.
Dupo (1-10) next faces Hancock on Wednesday. Steeleville (7-3) faces Valmeyer at home Thursday.
Steeleville
11
14
21
14
—
60
Dupo
5
9
1
5
—
20
Steeleville (60):
Sydney Hood 19; Karley Kothe 8; Raven Masterson 7; Mackenzie Pim 7; Lexi Middendorf 6; Kelsey Cowan 4; Chloe Gordon 4; Kelley Eaton 2; Jenny Wedemeyer 2; Kylie Ernsting 1
Totals:
FG-23 (1 3-point FG) FT-13/19 PF-16.
Dupo (20):
Micayla Koonce 7; Khourtney LaChance 6; Maddie Esmon 2; Cameron Foster 2; Annalese Gill 2; Mykenzie Kloess 1
Totals:
FG-7 (2 3-point FG) FT-4/14 PF-19.
