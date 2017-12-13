East girls defeat Althoff to claim Belleville’s city championship

Belleville East staggered at the start of the girls basketball season, losing five of six games after an season-opening win at the O’Fallon Tip-Off Classic.
But the Lancers have now won three in a row, evened their season record after 10 games and, with a 76-24 win at Althoff on Wednesday, are Belleville’s city champions.
B’Aunce Carter led the Lancers with 14 points, while Bryce Dowell and Ariana Glass pitched in 12 each. Kaylah Rainey was the leading rebounder with seven, to go with her eight points, eight steals and four assists.
Tiffani Siekmann scored eight points to lead Althoff, which was held to nine points at the half.
The Lancers (5-5) captured the first leg of the title Tuesday with a 24-point win over Belleville West. They next face a key Southwestern Conference game at O’Fallon on Friday. The undefeated Panthers defeated East 60-59 on Nov. 30.
The Crusaders (5-7) entered the game with consecutive wins over Mascoutah and Belleville West. They next play Centralia on Thursday.
