Girls Basketball

The top 18 performances in the metro-east from the past week

December 13, 2017 10:38 PM

▪  Nashville senior Karly Stanowski scored 18 points and had eight rebounds against Herrin in a win Tuesday, and had 22 points and 8 rebounds in a win against Benton on Saturday. Nashville is now 7-3 for the season.

▪  Althoff junior Tiffani Siekmann scored 26 points in a pair of wins this past week. Siekmann totaled 16 points in the Crusaders’ 52-29 win over Mascoutah, then helped the Crusaders (5-6) get past rival Belleville West 40-32.

▪  Marquette junior Peyton Kline scored 20 points as the Explorers (9-1) ran their winning streak to nine with a 74-20 win over Valmeyer on Monday.

▪  Belleville East junior B’Aunce Carter continues to blend in nicely in her first season with the Lancers. A transfer from Belleville West, Carter had 17 points in a 64-51 win over East St. Louis. She then scored 25 points in the Lancers’ 63-39 win over Belleville West on Tuesday.

▪  Destiny Robinson scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds as Cahokia (4-1) stretched its winning streak to four with a 56-40 win over conference rival Centralia.

▪  Carlyle guard Brooklyn Smith broke loose for 23 points as the Indians (6-5) remained above the .500 mark with a 53-45 win over Pinckneyville.

▪  Kaylee Eaton and Alaira Tyus kept the Eagles (10-0) undefeated with a pair of top efforts last week. Eaton scored 23 points as the Eagles defeated Quincy Notre Dame 68-46, while Tyus scored a combined 30 points in wins over Notre Dame and Collinsville.

▪  East St. Louis junior Mya Glanton scored 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds in a 60-48 Flyerettes win over Hazelwood Central. East St. Louis is now 5-1 for the season.

▪  Edwardsville seniors Kate Martin and Rachel Pranger combined for 40 points as the Tigers (8-0) devastated Belleville West 71-17 in a Southwestern Conference game Thursday.

▪  Highland guards Rece Portell and Ellie Brown kept the Bulldogs rolling with wins over Waterloo and Centralia. Portell scored 18 points in a 74-23 win over Mississippi Conference rival Waterloo, while Brown had 17 in a 66-35 triumph over the Orphans.

▪  Seniors Kendra Bass and Madison Schoenfeld scored 16 each as Lebanon, ranked third in the Class 1A state poll, defeated Freeburg 44-27 on Monday. The Greyhounds are now 11-0 for the season.

▪  Kenzie Kern and Hailey Krause combined for 32 points as Marissa (4-4) walloped Valmeyer 63-22 in a Cahokia Conference game.

▪  O’Fallon junior Ashley Schloer scored 27 points in a 70-41 win over Collinsville, while senior Sydney Thurwalker scored 20 points in a 75-19 victory over Granite City.

