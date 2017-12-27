Belleville East’s Kaylah Rainey heads down court during the annual Mascoutah girls invitational tournament.
Belleville East’s Kaylah Rainey heads down court during the annual Mascoutah girls invitational tournament. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
Belleville East’s Kaylah Rainey heads down court during the annual Mascoutah girls invitational tournament. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Girls Basketball

Rainey leads surging Belleville East past overmatched Mater Dei

By Dean Criddle

dcriddle@bnd.com

December 27, 2017 08:07 PM

MASCOUTAH

Belleville East junior Kaylah Rainey scored 13 points to lead a quartet of players in double figures in a 59-40 win over Mater Dei at the 40th annual Mascoutah Invitational Girls Tournament on Wednesday.

Finally at full strength after battling an ankle injury to start the season, the 5-foot-7 Rainey keyed a 12-0 scoring run in the second quarter with five points, three steals and three assists — all in a two-minute stretch — as the Lancers broke the game open.

With juniors Nyah Ford, Bryce Dowell and B’Aunce Carter adding eight points in the period, East (8-5) took a 34-15 lead into halftime. Mater Dei (8-5) would get no closer than 14 points the rest of the way as the Lancers cruised to a sixth-straight win after dropping five of their first seven games to open the season.

“The difference in the last six games? Having Kaylah Rainey in the lineup helps a lot,” Lancers coach Amanda Kemezys said. “She had the ankle injury to start the season and having her back — and healthy — she just changes the game for us.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“But coming off the Christmas holiday, as a coach you aren’t really sure how your team is going to react. I thought we played very well today. We shared the basketball, and it looked like the girls were just having a good time out there today.”

Junior Kierra Winkeler led Mater Dei with 15 points. But after falling behind 21-10 after one quarter, then turning the ball over on five straight possessions in the second quarter, the Knights were never a threat. Last year’s tournament runner-up fell into the consolation bracket.

Mater Dei coach David Kohnen can also be excused for not having his mind totally on the game Wednesday. Kohnen’s youngest daughter — Missy — was in labor and expected to give birth to a healthy baby girl at anytime.

“This will be our sixth grandchild. My phone went dead during the game and it could be happening ... now. I’m going to get to a phone here and find out,” Kohnen said. “Today ... we got beat by the best team in the tournament. They really hurt us with their pressure and we had no answers.”

Dowell and senior Brittney Nitz added 12 points each while Carter added 10. East will take on Central in the second quarterfinal round game at 1 p.m. Thursday.

“When I saw that we were playing Mater Dei in the first round, I’m like ‘who is mad at us at Mascoutah.’ That’s a tough first round draw,” Kemezys said. “But we did a good job of moving the basketball and getting good shots. Brittney (Nitz), I thought, really played well and she has been recently. She’s taking good shots and not forcing anything.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

    The Edwardsville IL High School Tigers girls basketball team, from Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO, lost to the Geneva IL Community High School Vikings 41-40 in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena in Normal IL. Edwardsville's Rachel Pranger gave the Tigers a one-point lead with 23 seconds left, but Geneva's Stephanie Hart scored 18 seconds later to give the Vikings their first title.

Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short

Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short 0:35

Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short
Edwardsville girls basketball team talks about advancing to 4A title game 3:53

Edwardsville girls basketball team talks about advancing to 4A title game
Silvey's shot sends Edwardsville girls basketball to state final 0:18

Silvey's shot sends Edwardsville girls basketball to state final

View More Video