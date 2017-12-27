Red Bud scores tourney win over Roxana

Red Bud 42, Roxana 21
Sophie Richards scored 14 points and had seven rebounds in a 42-21 Red Bud victory of Roxana at the Lebanon Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
The Musketeers out-rebounded the Shells by 15, led by Laura Juelfs’ 11 boards.
Roxana got eight points each from Kylie Winfree and Emma Lucas.
Red Bud (12-5) next plays at 2 p.m. Thursday against Marissa. Roxana fell to 3-11.
Marissa 47, New Athens 30
Marissa fell behind by four early, but rallied ahead before the half to defeat New Athens, 47-30.
Hailey Krause scored a game-high 18 and Kenzie Kern added 13 to lead Marissa. New Athens was led by Brooke Jansen’s seven points.
Marissa (5-7) next faces Red Bud on Thursday at 2 p.m. New Athens is now 6-8.
Steeleville 63, Sparta 50
Four players reached double figures to lead Steeleville to a 63-50 win over Sparta.
Sydney Hood scored 21, Lexi Middendorf added 13, Karley Kothe pitched in 12 and Mackenzie Pim scored 11 in the victory. Sparta got 13 from Amiya Henry.
Steeleville (9-4) will take on Wesclin on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Sparta fell to 0-7.
Wesclin 58, Chester 28
Jenna Haselhorst scored a game-high 19 points to lead Wesclin to a 58-28 tournament win over Chester on Wednesday.
Kaylee Thaler added 12 for the Warriors (4-11), who advance to a 12:30 p.m. game against Steeleville on Thursday. Chester fell to 1-6.
Carlyle 48, Christ Our Rock 47
Carlyle rallied from five down to edge Christ Our Rock Lutheran, 48-47.
Brooklynn Smith’s double-double led the Indians. She shot 6-for-22 from the field and 12-of-16 from the free throw line for a game-high 24 points. She also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Carlyle (11-5) advances in the Lebanon Tournament to a 6:30 p.m. game against Freeburg on Thursday.
Freeburg 55, DuQuoin 38
Freeburg moved on at the Lebanon Tournament with a 55-38 win over DuQuoin on Wednesday.
Abby Mirly and Kayla Mueller scored 11 points each to lead the Midgets, who advance to a game against Carlyle on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. DuQuoin will face Christ Our Rock Lutheran at 5 p.m.
