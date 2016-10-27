Local baseball community loses a colorful character in Tuffy Mueth

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man Pause

4:02 Turn into a sci-fi blue robot with help from Halloween makeup

2:43 Belleville West football win puts Maroons on playoff bubble

1:52 Crews start scooping coal, righting train cars after derailment

1:56 Opinion: Preview the 'Madigan: Power, Privilege, Politics' documentary

2:01 War of 1812 veteran is remembered at rural resting place

0:35 Train derailment knocks out power in Belleville

1:59 Trump makes a campaign pit stop to open a hotel, Clinton blasts him about workers

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road