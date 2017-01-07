I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic set for Jan. 15-17 in Greenville

The 14th annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic, one of the top annual baseball coaching clinics in the Midwest, returns Jan. 15-17 at Greenville High School.
Last year more than 350 coaches attended the clinic, traveling from 10 different states.
Among the top speakers this year include Missouri coach Steve Bieser, former Louisiana State University coach Skip Bertman, Auburn coach Butch Thompson and Texas Rangers hitting coach Anthony Iapoce.
Bertman led LSU to five College World Series titles and won 870 games in his 26-year career, also coaching the 1996 U.S. Olympic baseball team. Bieser coached at Vianney High School in St. Louis and Southeast Missouri State before being hired by Missouri.
There are rates available for individual coaches, coaching staffs and players.
To register or for more information, call Greenville High Athletic Director Joe Alstat at 618-664-5580 or email jalstat@bccu2.org. To register online or to see more clinic information, visit www.i70clinic.com
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
