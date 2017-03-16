Edwardsville’s Noodel-Haywood commits to Kansas State

With a chance to live her dream of playing NCAA Division college basketball at stake, Edwardsville High School junior Myriah Noodel-Haywood remained loyal in making her final decision.
Noodel-Haywood announced this week that she has given a verbal commitment to attend Kansas State University in Manhattan, beginning in the 2018-19 season.
The 5-foot-10 Haywood also considered Louisville and Texas Tech. But Kansas State, a member of the Big 12 Conference, has had the Tigers guard/forward targeted as a potential Wildcats player for almost three years.
“Ever since my freshman year, I’ve gotten letters from them telling me what’s going with the program and asking me how I’m doing. I really appreciated that,” Noodel-Haywood said. “When I went for a visit a few weeks ago, I liked the campus and head coach (Jeff) Mittie and the rest of the team was really nice.
“I know I’ve got a lot of work to do and that I have to get stronger. But I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get to that level.’’
Noodel-Haywood is the third member of the 2016-17 Tigers to commit to a Division I basketball program. Seniors Criste’on Waters and Makenzie Silvey signed with SIU-Carbondale earlier this winter. Edwardsville placed second in the Class 4A State Tournament two weeks ago.
Noodel-Haywood spent the first two years of her high school career at Belleville East before transferring to Edwardsville prior to her junior year. With her ability to run the floor, penetrate and play good defense, Noodel-Haywood was an added piece to an already strong Edwardsville basketball program.
She averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season.
“I’m very happy at Edwardsville. Coach (Lori) Blade, the coaching staff and my teammates accepted me and made me feel welcome from the outset,’’ Noodel-Haywood said. “Coach Blade not only helped me become a better player but I feel like I’m a better person as well.’’
The Wildcats finished 22-10 and earned an NCAA Tournament bid this season. Kansas State will host Drake University in a first round game in Manhattan on Saturday.
At Kansas State, Noodel-Haywood will be used as a shooting guard. Being able to step out and consistently make the 3-pointer is something she says she needs to work on, but there are other areas of her game that need improvement as well.
“I know I have to get stronger and to do that I need to get in the weight room,” she said. “ I also need to work on going to my right a little better and of course I need to work on my shooting. Like I said, I know I have to improve in all areas.’’
Noodel-Haywood plays club basketball for Team St. Louis, which is sponsored by Adidas. An Adidas All-American, Noodel-Haywood will play for Team USA this summer during an international competition in Italy.
